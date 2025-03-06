British officials have held talks with around 20 countries interested in being part of a “coalition of the willing” to support Ukraine during a ceasefire, a UK official said Thursday.

The meeting comprised of “largely European and Commonwealth partners” and took place on Wednesday, the official added, refusing to specify which nations took part.

He said discussions about how countries might contribute were still in the “early stages.” The situation regarding efforts to end the war was “very fluid,” he noted.

“Of course, we welcome the increased engagement we are receiving from these European and Commonwealth partners,” the official said, speaking on condition of anonymity.

“It’s positive engagement, but it’s early days.”

Britain and France are leading efforts to form a group of countries prepared to help protect a ceasefire in the event that agreement is reached to end the war between Russia and Ukraine. 

UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer and France’s President Emmanuel Macron have said they are ready to deploy troops to Ukraine to ensure that a possible ceasefire is preserved, with US support.

They have not elaborated on the precise role of these troops.

Turkey indicated Thursday it could play a part in peacekeeping efforts, while Ireland’s Prime Minister Micheal Martin has said Irish troops could be involved in peacekeeping but would not be deployed in any “deterrent force.”

Norway Doubles Ukraine Aid to €7B
Other Topics of Interest

Norway Doubles Ukraine Aid to €7B

The Norwegian prime minister called the additional funding a “solid contribution to peace and stability in Europe.”

It is thought that countries could contribute in other ways, such as by providing logistics.

Russia has stated that it would not accept European troops in Ukraine.

AFP
