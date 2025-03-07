Russia launched a large-scale attack on Ukraine’s energy and gas infrastructure overnight, using missiles and drones. In response, Poland scrambled fighter jets and placed its air defenses on high alert.

The assault began on the evening of March 6 and continued into the early hours of March 7, with Russia deploying Kalibr cruise missiles from the Black Sea and launching drone strikes.

JOIN US ON TELEGRAM Follow our coverage of the war on the @Kyivpost_official.

Moscow also sent Tu-95MS strategic bombers into the air—aircraft it has frequently used in previous large-scale attacks on Ukraine.

Ukrainian Navy spokesman Dmytro Pletenchuk stated on national telethon that Russia’s recent strike marked the most extensive use of Kalibr missiles from the Black Sea since the start of the year.

“They fired almost two dozen missiles from the Black Sea. This was the most massive use of Kalibr missiles by Russian troops this year,” Pletenchuk said.

Advertisement

Energy infrastructure under fire

Ukrainian Energy Minister Herman Galushchenko condemned the attack on Facebook, stating:

“Russia continues its energy terror. Once again, energy and gas infrastructure in multiple regions of Ukraine has come under massive missile and drone fire.”

He added that emergency workers and energy crews were actively responding to the damage, taking all necessary steps to stabilize power and gas supplies.

“Russia is trying to harm ordinary Ukrainians by targeting energy and gas production facilities. Their goal remains the same—to leave us without light and heat, inflicting maximum suffering on civilians,” Galushchenko wrote.

Other Topics of Interest French Mirage Fighters Join Ukraine’s Defense as Russia Fires 67 Missiles, 194 Drones Ukrainian air defenses shot down 34 of 67 missiles launched by Russian forces alongside 100 Shahed drones and other unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs).

He urged Ukrainians to follow official updates, as the situation in the energy system remains unstable.

Naftogaz Group CEO Roman Chumak reported that Russia has carried out its 17th combined attack on the company’s gas infrastructure, damaging production facilities essential for gas extraction.

“We are currently assessing the damage and working to restore operations,” Chumak said.

Advertisement

Poland launches alert fighters

In response to the missile attacks, Poland scrambled its alert fighters and put air defenses on high alert, according to the Polish Armed Forces Operational Command on X.

Due to “intensive activity” by Russian aircraft, Polish and allied forces executed contingency plans and set up defensive combat air patrols (CAPs) in Polish airspace. Fighter warplanes on alert status were launched to fly the CAPs, and ground-based air defense and early warning radar systems were placed on high alert.

“The measures taken are aimed at ensuring security in areas bordering the threat zones,” the statement read.

Kharkiv hit, casualties reported

During the assault, Russian forces struck an industrial facility in Kharkiv, resulting in at least seven casualties, according to the city’s mayor, Ihor Terekhov on Telegram.

He confirmed that the strike targeted civilian infrastructure.

Rescue workers pulled a woman from the rubble, and medical personnel are currently assessing her condition. Search and rescue operations remain ongoing.

“There is a fire at the site of the impact. An apartment building nearby was also damaged, and all residents are being evacuated,” Terekhov reported.

The Kharkiv Regional Prosecutor’s Office confirmed that the strike occurred near residential buildings.

Advertisement

“Seven victims are currently known. Preliminary reports suggest the enemy used a ballistic missile,” officials stated.

According to the latest report from the city authorities, the number of people injured during the morning assault has risen to eight.

Gas supply infrastructure targeted in the Ternopil and Poltava regions

In Ternopil, a critical industrial facility was hit during the mass missile barrage, regional governor Vyacheslav Negoda reported.

“As a result of the night attack, there are missile strikes on a critical industrial facility. Gas supply restrictions may be implemented,” he wrote on Telegram.

He added that air defense units shot down a Russian missile, preventing further damage. No casualties were reported, and emergency services are working to address the aftermath.

In Poltava’s Myrhorodsky district, Russian attacks damaged a gas pipeline and multiple homes, causing injuries.

“Fragments of an enemy target fell on a private residential building. Unfortunately, two people - including a child - were injured. They have been hospitalized and are receiving medical care,” the Poltava Regional Military Administration (OVA) stated.

Two residential homes and a domestic gas pipeline sustained damage. Authorities are still determining the number of affected households.

Advertisement

Drone attack on the Odesa region

Odesa was also hit by Russian drone strikes on the evening of March 6, according to Oleh Kiper, head of the Odesa OVA.

“Three private residential houses are on fire in the suburbs of Odesa, and there is also damage to the energy infrastructure,” Kiper wrote.

Later, DTEK confirmed that Russia has now damaged a sixth energy facility in the Odesa region.

“For the fourth consecutive night, the enemy has launched devastating strikes on DTEK’s energy facilities in Odesa. This is the sixth attack in the past two and a half weeks,” the report read.

Private houses, outbuildings, a gas pipeline, and vehicles were also damaged in the Odesa suburbs. The attack left more than 2,500 residents without electricity.

Zelensky responds to Russian strikes: ‘Silence in the sky and at sea’ needed for peace

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky responded to Russia’s large-scale attack on Telegram, stating that nearly 70 cruise and ballistic missiles, along with almost 200 strike drones, were used “against the infrastructure that ensures normal life.”

“Repair and restoration work is currently underway wherever necessary. There is damage to ordinary residential buildings. In Kharkiv, a Russian missile hit next to a house. People were injured. The necessary assistance is being provided,” Zelensky said.

He noted that French-supplied Mirage-2000 fighter jets had successfully engaged Russian cruise missiles during the attack.

Zelensky emphasized that the first step toward real peace must be to stop Russia’s strikes on civilians and infrastructure.

Advertisement

“And it is realistic to control this. Silence in the sky – a ban on the use of missiles, long-range drones, and aerial bombs. And also silence at sea – a real guarantee of normal shipping,” he wrote.

“Ukraine is ready to take the path to peace, and it is Ukraine that wants peace from the very first second of this war. The task is to force Russia to stop the war,” he added.

The situation is developing, and updates may follow