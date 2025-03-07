President Donald Trump convened his Cabinet on Thursday, March 6, to clarify that federal departments answer to their secretaries—not Elon Musk.

According to Politico, citing two administration officials, Trump emphasized that while Musk, who heads the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE), can offer recommendations, he cannot make unilateral decisions on staffing and policy. Musk, who was present, reportedly agreed.

JOIN US ON TELEGRAM

Follow our coverage of the war on the @Kyivpost_official.

The meeting followed widespread firings across federal agencies.

Musk has faced mounting criticism from both Democrats and Republicans over his role in the mass firings of federal employees. His involvement in government affairs has sparked protests and lawsuits, with some alleging his influence over policy decisions is unconstitutional.

Advertisement

Trump’s new directive aims to limit Musk’s role to an advisory capacity, leaving final decisions to Cabinet members, as per the report.

Musk participated in the discussion and expressed support for Trump’s directive. According to a source familiar with the meeting, he admitted that DOGE had made some missteps.

However, Trump signaled that Musk remains central to his administration’s efficiency drive. After the meeting, he posted on Truth Social: “We say the ‘scalpel’ rather than the ‘hatchet.’ The combination of them, Elon, DOGE, and other great people will be able to do things at a historic level.”

French Mirage Fighters Join Ukraine’s Defense as Russia Fires 67 Missiles, 194 Drones
Other Topics of Interest

French Mirage Fighters Join Ukraine’s Defense as Russia Fires 67 Missiles, 194 Drones

Ukrainian air defenses shot down 34 of 67 missiles launched by Russian forces alongside 100 Shahed drones and other unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs).

While Trump assured agency heads they could “keep all the people you want”, he also encouraged cuts, adding, “If they don’t cut, then Elon will do the cutting.”

Musk later called the meeting “very productive.”

The meeting was partly prompted by Senate Majority Leader John Thune’s recent remarks urging Cabinet secretaries to retain full control over hiring and firing.

Meanwhile, legal challenges questioning DOGE’s authority—and Musk’s role—continue to mount, with federal judges expressing concern over the administration’s handling of mass terminations, Politico reports.

Advertisement

Musk, Trump’s largest campaign contributor, attended the US president’s first full Cabinet meeting in late February, sitting alongside department secretaries and top military officials.

Dressed in a black “Make America Great Again” cap and a T-shirt reading “Tech Support”, Musk stood out among the suit-clad officials, including Secretary of State Marco Rubio, Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth, and Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy.

Despite the controversy, Musk took an active role in the Cabinet meeting. According to a CNN scorecard, “Trump spoke for the vast majority of his meeting. But Musk spoke three times as long as anyone else.”

Trump addressed concerns over Musk’s role directly, asking his Cabinet, “Is anybody unhappy with Elon?” No one responded.

Summing up the sentiment in the room, Trump stated, “They have a lot of respect for Elon and that he’s doing this… And some disagree a little bit. But I will tell you for the most part, I think everyone’s not only happy, they’re thrilled.”

Advertisement
To suggest a correction or clarification, write to us here
You can also highlight the text and press Ctrl + Enter
Kyiv Post
Kyiv Post

Kyiv Post is Ukraine’s first and oldest English news organization since 1995. Its international market reach of 97% outside of Ukraine makes it truly Ukraine’s Global – and most reliable – Voice.

POPULAR
FACT-CHECK: Was Trump Telling the Truth During Explosive Oval Office Broadcast With Zelensky?
By Kyiv Post
Mar. 1
‘I’ll Go If You Pay a Trillion Dollars’ – Zelensky to Meet Saudi Prince, Kyiv Resumes US Peace Talks, Trump to Talk $1T Deal With Saudis
By Kyiv Post
12h ago
Russian Missile Hits Training Base – Dead and Wounded Reported
By Kyiv Post
Mar. 3
Trump’s Address to Congress Might Include Some News, Including the Lifting of Sanctions on Russia
By John Moretti
Mar. 4
More on Trump
‘I’ll Go If You Pay a Trillion Dollars’ – Zelensky to Meet Saudi Prince, Kyiv Resumes US Peace Talks, Trump to Talk $1T Deal With Saudis Zelensky
‘I’ll Go If You Pay a Trillion Dollars’ – Zelensky to Meet Saudi Prince, Kyiv Resumes US Peace Talks, Trump to Talk $1T Deal With Saudis
By Kyiv Post
12h ago
Senior Ukraine-US Officials Rumored to Hold Talks in Saudi Arabia Tuesday BREAKING Ukraine
Senior Ukraine-US Officials Rumored to Hold Talks in Saudi Arabia Tuesday
By Kyiv Post
18h ago
Norway Doubles Ukraine Aid to €7B Ukraine
Norway Doubles Ukraine Aid to €7B
By Kyiv Post
18h ago
France to Host European Army Chiefs Tuesday on Ukraine Support: Source Europe
France to Host European Army Chiefs Tuesday on Ukraine Support: Source
By AFP
19h ago
Read Next
EU Seeks to Boost Defense | Bohdan Nahaylo Europe
EU Seeks to Boost Defense | Bohdan Nahaylo
By TVP World
38m ago
US Plans to Close At Least A Dozen Consulates in Europe, Cut 20% Staff Europe
US Plans to Close At Least A Dozen Consulates in Europe, Cut 20% Staff
By Kyiv Post
1h ago
French Mirage Fighters Join Ukraine’s Defense as Russia Fires 67 Missiles, 194 Drones France
French Mirage Fighters Join Ukraine’s Defense as Russia Fires 67 Missiles, 194 Drones
By Kyiv Post
2h ago
Zelensky’s Popularity Surges to 68% as Ukrainians Reject Trump Policies Ukraine
Zelensky’s Popularity Surges to 68% as Ukrainians Reject Trump Policies
By Kyiv Post
2h ago
« Previous ‘Energy Terror’: Russian Missiles Strike Ukraine, Fighters Scrambled in Poland
Next » Meloni’s Game-Changing Proposal: NATO Protection for Ukraine Without Membership