Marches and rallies were held across Georgia on March 7, marking 100 days of anti-government protests.

The protests, which have grown in size over the past three months, show no sign of ebbing as citizens demand early parliamentary elections and the release of dozens of people facing criminal charges for participating in the rallies.

In the capital, Tbilisi, rallies were held at multiple locations, Newsgeorgia reported. A group of students and teachers gathered outside Tbilisi State University’s Javakhishvili building, declaring that “Georgian education is in danger.”

Hundreds of others rallied near the Public Broadcaster, calling for “Freedom for prisoners of conscience.”

Meanwhile, Republic Square saw another gathering, and protesters marched to the Georgian Parliament, blocking Rustaveli Avenue in the process.

The 100-day milestone was also observed in other cities, including Zugdidi, Batumi, Kutaisi, and Telavi, where smaller protests echoed the call for early elections and the release of detainees.

The wave of protests began spontaneously in Tbilisi and other Georgian cities last year on Nov. 28, after the ruling “Georgian Dream” government froze negotiations on the country’s potential accession to the European Union.

Initially, the government responded with force, deploying tear gas and water cannons. However, in recent weeks, police have instead imposed heavy fines on demonstrators for alleged violations such as illegal roadblocks, petty hooliganism, and disobedience to police orders.

Despite these efforts to quell the unrest, citizens continue to gather near the Georgian parliament, determined to keep pressure on the government.

In a move that has sparked further outrage, Georgia’s parliament – which is dominated by the ruling party with no opposition seats – recently passed a new package of repressive laws.

These laws grant authorities broader powers to punish those who participate in protests or criticize the government. Additionally, a draft law has been introduced to impose stricter regulations on media activities, fueling concerns about press freedom.

