The Kyiv City Council announced the launch of its City Service Platform to provide residents with efficient access to essential municipal programs.

With more than 418,000 people displaced and over 160,000 individuals with disabilities residing in Kyiv, the online website houses and streamlines access to 11 city resources, including public rehabilitation services, compensation for energy-related expenses, permits for small business owners, and financial assistance for vulnerable community members, such as families of deceased Ukrainian soldiers.

With a single sign-on function, user-friendly search engine, and end-to-end digital delivery, programs that are managed across different city departments are now available in one destination. Social supports, government applications, and permits or licenses that previously took residents days or months to obtain can now be retrieved within minutes, and without transportation expenses. More city services will be added to the platform over the coming weeks and months.

“We continue to digitally transform the way we provide fundamental services our residents rely on,” said Victoria Itskovych, Chief Innovation Officer of Kyiv City Council. “It is crucial that city programs can be accessed online and without queues, cumbersome paperwork, and time that Kyiv’s citizens can’t afford to lose.”

The City Service Platform integrates with and builds on the success of Kyiv Digital, a pioneering mobile application first established by the City in 2017 that was adapted by local officials to include public safety features during wartime. From providing transportation and parking services to air raid alerts, bomb shelter locations, and available food and medical supplies, Kyiv Digital has provided a lifeline to keep community members connected to critical public information and vital government resources. It now reaches 3,3 million users, almost all adult population of Kyiv and agglomeration, with 37 unique services.

