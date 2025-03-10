In the early hours of Monday, March 10, Ukrainian Directorate of Intelligence (HUR) drones executed another attack on a Russian oil production facility, targeting the Novokuybyshevsk oil refinery, which, among other things, produces fuel for jet engines used in combat aircraft such as the Su-27 and Tu-22M3.

The distance from the nearest Ukrainian border to the Novokuybyshevsk oil refinery in Russia’s Samara region is approximately 900 kilometers.

According to Kyiv Post sources in HUR, the strikes on the refinery occurred around 2 a.m. local time (23:00 UTC) and were heard across multiple districts of the city. Witnesses in local online communities reported a series of explosions at the refinery and noted that protective nets meant to shield the facility from drone attacks had not yet been fully installed.

The Novokuybyshevsk oil refinery is the most powerful refining facility among the Samara group of Rosneft plants, with a design capacity of over 8.8 million tons of oil per year. The plant is a key producer of high-grade RT jet fuel, intended for turbojet- and turbofan-powered subsonic and some supersonic aircraft, including the Su-27 and Tu-22M3. These aircraft are used by the Russian occupying forces to launch missile strikes on Ukraine.

Notably, this refinery has already been attacked at least twice in March 2024.

Meanwhile, Russia’s Ministry of Defense claims to have intercepted and downed several drones, reporting a total of nine: three over Samara Oblast, two each over Voronezh and Oryol, and one each over Belgorod and Kursk.

Kateryna Zakharchenko
Kateryna Zakharchenko

Kateryna investigates today's most important topics, from geopolitical challenges and defense strategies to stories that change the course of events. She explores the secrets of Ukraine's intelligence services and shows the hidden side of global events. Her passion is uncovering secrets that change history. Born and lives in Kyiv. 

