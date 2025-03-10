US Secretary of State Marco Rubio has announced a drastic cut – 83% – of all USAID programs after a six-week review.

Rubio, making the announcement on X on Monday morning, said the cut consists of 5,200 contracts, and the remaining, approximately 1,000 projects, are to be administered by the State Department directly.

JOIN US ON TELEGRAM Follow our coverage of the war on the @Kyivpost_official.

Rubio did not specify the nature of the projects that would be slashed.

“The 5,200 contracts that are now cancelled spent tens of billions of dollars in ways that did not serve, (and in some cases even harmed), the core national interests of the United States,” Rubio said.

“In consultation with Congress, we intend for the remaining 18% of programs we are keeping (approximately 1,000) to now be administered more effectively under the State Department,” he added.