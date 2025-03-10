The advisers to US President Donald Trump are reportedly “sketching out” options to ease sanctions imposed on Russia following its invasion of Ukraine.

According to Bloomberg, one focus of these discussions is lifting restrictions on Russian oil, including the “oil ceiling” that prohibits Western companies from transporting or insuring Russian oil sold above $60 per barrel.

JOIN US ON TELEGRAM

Follow our coverage of the war on the @Kyivpost_official.

Bloomberg’s sources indicated that any potential easing of sanctions would be contingent upon Russia agreeing to a peace deal with Ukraine.

Trump publicly stated on Friday, that if Russia does not agree to stop fighting and engage in negotiations with Ukraine, it could face “large-scale sanctions.” Trump also expressed the view that both Russia and Ukraine are left with no other option but to pursue peace.

Advertisement

“Based on the fact that Russia is absolutely ‘pounding’ Ukraine on the battlefield right now, I am strongly considering large-scale Banking Sanctions, Sanctions, and Tariffs on Russia until a Cease Fire and FINAL SETTLEMENT AGREEMENT ON PEACE IS REACHED,” Trump wrote on his Truth Social platform.

These statements come ahead of high-level talks between US and Ukrainian officials in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, scheduled for March 11, where they are expected to discuss matters such a temporary ceasefire in the air and over the sea – but not on the ground.  

Denmark Open to Joining Peacekeeping Mission in Ukraine
Other Topics of Interest

Denmark Open to Joining Peacekeeping Mission in Ukraine

Denmark has been one of the most vocal supporters of Ukraine, though the officials did not specify if troop deployment is among the considerations.

Russia has not yet indicated a willingness to make any concessions to stop its full-scale invasion of Ukraine, which has been ongoing since February 2023.

Since the imposition of sanctions, a “shadow fleet” of tankers has been used to bypass the oil price ceiling, allowing Russian oil to continue flowing globally, and whose profits continue to fuel Russia’s war machine. On March 9, Bloomberg reported that the US rejected Canada’s proposal to create a task force to monitor the shadow fleet during an upcoming G7 foreign ministers’ meeting.

Advertisement
To suggest a correction or clarification, write to us here
You can also highlight the text and press Ctrl + Enter
Kyiv Post
Kyiv Post

Kyiv Post is Ukraine’s first and oldest English news organization since 1995. Its international market reach of 97% outside of Ukraine makes it truly Ukraine’s Global – and most reliable – Voice.

POPULAR
‘I’ll Go If You Pay a Trillion Dollars’ – Zelensky to Meet Saudi Prince, Kyiv Resumes US Peace Talks, Trump to Talk $1T Deal With Saudis
By Kyiv Post
Mar. 7
‘Russia Must Mobilize Millions’ – Chechen Commander Warns of Total War With Europe
By Kateryna Zakharchenko
Mar. 6
Meloni’s Game-Changing Proposal: NATO Protection for Ukraine Without Membership
By Kateryna Zakharchenko
Mar. 7
28 Years in the Shadows: Former CIA Officer Drops Bombshells on Russia’s Secrets
By Jason Jay Smart
1d ago
More on Trump
Professor Gerdes: Here’s What Trump’s Latest Really Means Ukraine
Professor Gerdes: Here’s What Trump’s Latest Really Means
By Jason Jay Smart
5h ago
Cousin of US Vice President Fought for Elite Ukraine Unit, Says JD Vance Was Wrong to Attack Zelensky Ukraine
Cousin of US Vice President Fought for Elite Ukraine Unit, Says JD Vance Was Wrong to Attack Zelensky
By Stefan Korshak
7h ago
US Secretary of State to Meet Ukrainians in Saudi Arabia | Bohdan Nahaylo Zelensky
US Secretary of State to Meet Ukrainians in Saudi Arabia | Bohdan Nahaylo
By TVP World
9h ago
Rubio Slashes 83% of USAID Programs After Audit US
Rubio Slashes 83% of USAID Programs After Audit
By Kyiv Post
10h ago
Read Next
New Intel Shows Russian Officials Believe the US Has Already Agreed to Kremlin’s ‘Peace Plan’ to End War in Ukraine EXCLUSIVE Ukraine
New Intel Shows Russian Officials Believe the US Has Already Agreed to Kremlin’s ‘Peace Plan’ to End War in Ukraine
By Jason Jay Smart
1h ago
Ukraine’s Exports Plunge as Russia’s War Reshapes Economy Ukraine
Ukraine’s Exports Plunge as Russia’s War Reshapes Economy
By Olena Hrazhdan
4h ago
Denmark Open to Joining Peacekeeping Mission in Ukraine Top News
Denmark Open to Joining Peacekeeping Mission in Ukraine
By Kyiv Post
5h ago
Ukraine Says Reinforcing Troops in Russia’s Kursk Region Ukraine
Ukraine Says Reinforcing Troops in Russia’s Kursk Region
By AFP
5h ago
« Previous Eurotopics: Violence in Syria - Civil War Looming Again?
Next » UN Experts Decry Civic Space ‘Erosion’ in Slovakia