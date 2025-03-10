The advisers to US President Donald Trump are reportedly “sketching out” options to ease sanctions imposed on Russia following its invasion of Ukraine.

According to Bloomberg, one focus of these discussions is lifting restrictions on Russian oil, including the “oil ceiling” that prohibits Western companies from transporting or insuring Russian oil sold above $60 per barrel.

Bloomberg’s sources indicated that any potential easing of sanctions would be contingent upon Russia agreeing to a peace deal with Ukraine.

Trump publicly stated on Friday, that if Russia does not agree to stop fighting and engage in negotiations with Ukraine, it could face “large-scale sanctions.” Trump also expressed the view that both Russia and Ukraine are left with no other option but to pursue peace.

“Based on the fact that Russia is absolutely ‘pounding’ Ukraine on the battlefield right now, I am strongly considering large-scale Banking Sanctions, Sanctions, and Tariffs on Russia until a Cease Fire and FINAL SETTLEMENT AGREEMENT ON PEACE IS REACHED,” Trump wrote on his Truth Social platform.

These statements come ahead of high-level talks between US and Ukrainian officials in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, scheduled for March 11, where they are expected to discuss matters such a temporary ceasefire in the air and over the sea – but not on the ground.

Russia has not yet indicated a willingness to make any concessions to stop its full-scale invasion of Ukraine, which has been ongoing since February 2023.

Since the imposition of sanctions, a “shadow fleet” of tankers has been used to bypass the oil price ceiling, allowing Russian oil to continue flowing globally, and whose profits continue to fuel Russia’s war machine. On March 9, Bloomberg reported that the US rejected Canada’s proposal to create a task force to monitor the shadow fleet during an upcoming G7 foreign ministers’ meeting.