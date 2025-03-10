UN experts called Monday on Slovakia to immediately end the stigmatization and persecution of NGOs, journalists and civil society organizations, lamenting the “erosion of fundamental freedoms” in the country.

“We are deeply worried by government actions that threaten the independence of key state institutions and freedoms of speech and assembly,” they said in a statement.

The six independent United Nations experts, including the special rapporteurs on freedom of peaceful assembly and association, on freedom of opinion and expression, and on human rights defenders, said there had been a significant deterioration.

“Over the past year, the Slovak Republic has faced erosion of fundamental freedoms and the stifling of civil society, including increasing pressure on non-governmental organizations, the media, and peaceful protesters,” they said.

The special rapporteurs, who are mandated by the UN Human Rights Council but do not speak on behalf of the United Nations itself, demanded measures to ensure the protection of the rights to peaceful assembly and freedom of expression.

Since early January, tens of thousands of people have repeatedly protested in the capital Bratislava against nationalist Prime Minister Robert Fico, with anti-government rallies spreading to other cities.

They accuse Fico of weakening the rule of law and bringing the EU and NATO country, which borders Ukraine, closer to Russia‘s sphere of influence.

Fico also sparked protests with controversial changes, including a media law critics say will undermine the impartiality of public broadcasters.

The UN experts warned against plans they said would make public broadcasters “vulnerable to political interference.”

They also cautioned that rights defenders, journalists, and protesters had increasingly become “a target,” pointing to “government smear campaigns” against several journalists, and restrictions on press access to official events.

The experts also decried Slovakia’s labelling of NGOs receiving international funding as “foreign agents” and constant government rhetoric against civil society organizations, warning this was sparking “fear that political dissent and democratic freedoms could be severely restricted.”

“We are dismayed about the alleged surveillance of activists using spyware like Pegasus by the Slovak Information Service, excessive police force against peaceful protesters, arbitrary detentions, poor detention conditions, and the criminalization of human rights defenders in the country,” they said.