Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said Wednesday that he hoped Moscow would “respond constructively” to a US proposal for a 30-day ceasefire between Russia and Ukraine, which Kyiv has accepted.

“We consider Ukraine’s acceptance of a ceasefire as positive and important. We now hope Russia will respond constructively,” Erdogan said at a joint news conference with visiting Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk.

JOIN US ON TELEGRAM

Follow our coverage of the war on the @Kyivpost_official.

“Turkey’s attitude towards this war has been very clear since the first day. We do not want any more bloodshed and we hope that our two neighbors end the war by a just peace.”

Tusk for his part said he hoped Ankara would play an important role in promoting peace.

“I made a clear proposal to President Erdogan: that Turkey assumes the greatest possible responsibility in the peace process, in ensuring stability and security throughout our region,” he said.

Advertisement

Erdogan again proposed that Turkey host any peace talks “if the latest developments bring Russia and Ukraine to the negotiating table.”

Before leaving Warsaw, Tusk said it was “very important that NATO and European countries simultaneously and effectively guarantee the stability... of the Russian-Ukraine border” after any truce was signed.

“Turkey’s role could be crucial in this respect,” he added.

The proposal for an unconditional 30-day ceasefire in Ukraine came at talks in Saudi Arabia on Tuesday between Ukrainian and US officials, after more than three years of war.

Trump Says He Can Pressure Russia, Prefers Not To
Other Topics of Interest

Trump Says He Can Pressure Russia, Prefers Not To

US President Donald Trump and Irish Prime Minister Michael Martin discussed the war in Ukraine in passing and made brief comments on the US-proposed 30-day ceasefire plan.

Russia said was waiting to be officially informed of the ceasefire proposal by the United States, now that both countries have resumed relations.

To suggest a correction or clarification, write to us here
You can also highlight the text and press Ctrl + Enter
AFP
AFP
POPULAR
‘I’ll Go If You Pay a Trillion Dollars’ – Zelensky to Meet Saudi Prince, Kyiv Resumes US Peace Talks, Trump to Talk $1T Deal With Saudis
By Kyiv Post
Mar. 7
New Intel Shows Russian Officials Believe Trump Has Already Agreed to Kremlin’s ‘Peace Plan’ to End War in Ukraine
By Jason Jay Smart
2d ago
Meloni’s Game-Changing Proposal: NATO Protection for Ukraine Without Membership
By Kateryna Zakharchenko
Mar. 7
ANALYSIS: ‘Trump’s Guys Have Caved In Very Seriously’ – Russians React to US-Ukraine Talks
By Sergii Kostezh
17h ago
More on War in Ukraine
Ceasefire Proposal: How Will Moscow React? Ukraine
Ceasefire Proposal: How Will Moscow React?
By Eurotopics
7h ago
Teen Bombers in Ukraine: Recruited, Used, and Eliminated by Russian Special Services Ukraine
Teen Bombers in Ukraine: Recruited, Used, and Eliminated by Russian Special Services
By Kyiv Post
7h ago
French Lawmakers Debate Resolution Urging Seizure of Russian Assets Ukraine
French Lawmakers Debate Resolution Urging Seizure of Russian Assets
By AFP
8h ago
German Arms Firm Rheinmetall Seizes on European ‘Era of Rearmament’ Europe
German Arms Firm Rheinmetall Seizes on European ‘Era of Rearmament’
By AFP
9h ago
Read Next
Russia Confiscates Dual-Use Goods Transits From China Russia
Russia Confiscates Dual-Use Goods Transits From China
By Kyiv Post
6h ago
Russian Propaganda Is Scrambling After US-Ukraine Negotiations Ukraine
Russian Propaganda Is Scrambling After US-Ukraine Negotiations
By Kyiv Post
6h ago
Trump Says He Can Pressure Russia, Prefers Not To Ukraine
Trump Says He Can Pressure Russia, Prefers Not To
By Kyiv Post
6h ago
Russian Captain Involved in Cargo-Military Vessel Collision off British Coast Arrested US
Russian Captain Involved in Cargo-Military Vessel Collision off British Coast Arrested
By Kyiv Post
7h ago
« Previous French Lawmakers Debate Resolution Urging Seizure of Russian Assets
Next » US Trading Partners Hit Back on Steel, Aluminum Tariffs