Two independent artists living in Ukraine, Benjamin Stewart (US) and Madeleine Bongard (Switzerland/France), in collaboration with Ukrainian NGO Repair Together, are hosting a multi-space exhibition at an arts venue in Kyiv on Sunday, March 16 (Ivana Franka 12) which is meant to reflect on Ukraine’s resilient spirit and highlight the performing arts as a vital tool for civilian recovery during wartime

The exhibition will feature video footage and audio from their performing-arts projects in Ukraine during the summer of 2024.

Stewart and Bongard met in Ukraine in late 2023 and soon discovered that they were both working on projects exploring the performing arts as a healing tool for civilians during war.

Their event, Rehumanise Together, celebrates their collaboration and aims to inspire more solidarity and culture-based action in Ukraine.

The exhibition will feature cinematic footage and curated audio soundtracks from their projects, which are currently being edited into two separate documentary films.

A panel discussion will explore artistic and cultural collaborations (especially between foreigners and Ukrainians) and how they contribute to Ukrainian resilience, inviting visitors to share their thoughts and experiences.

An auction will be held to raise funds for the military, and the event will conclude with DJ sets from the Repair Together team.

The venue’s bar will be open for the duration of the event.

Schedule: Doors open – 2 p.m.

Exhibition tours begin – 3 p.m.

Discussion begins – 4:30 p.m.

Auction begins – 6 p.m.

Additional exhibition tours – 18:30

DJ sets begin – 7 p.m.

The entrance fee is a donation from Hr.200 ($4.82), All proceeds will go towards supporting Repair Together and the military needs of the 152nd Brigade.

For more information, contact Benya Stewart at [email protected] or via phone (Telegram, WhatsApp, Signal) at +1-740-274-0897.