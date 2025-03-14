NATO Chief Mark Rutte said he believes relations between Europe and Russia would be normalized eventually after the war in Ukraine before cautioning that now is the time to pressure Russia into negotiations.

During an interview with Bloomberg published on Friday, Rutte was asked if he thinks Europe is ready to conduct business with Russia at some point, to which Rutte said now’s not the time.

Still, he believes Europe would eventually have to mend ties with Russia as long as the latter exists as a country.

“First of all, you have to maintain the pressure on the Russians to make sure that they do whatever is necessary. That’s why we have to sanctions [sic], and let’s not be naive about the Russians,” Rutte said.

“But longer term, Russia is there. I mean, Russia will not go away,” he added.

Rutte then said the peace negotiation is a gradual process, but now it is crucial to maintain pressure on Russia.

“And I think it is normal if the war would have stopped for Europe to somehow step by step – and also for the US – step by step to restore normal relations with the Russians, we are absolutely not there yet,” Rutte said.

“We have to maintain the pressure on them to make sure that they are willing to engage seriously in talks with the American administration, and of course, also with the Ukrainian,” he added.

Rutte also referred to the “step-by-step” peace approach when asked by the reporter about Kyiv’s demand for security guarantees, echoing remarks by US President Donald Trump – whom he met on Thursday in the Oval Office – that a peace deal needs to come first before details like guarantees can be discussed.

“But to discuss how to keep a peace deal, if there is not yet a peace deal, is also a bit strange,” Rutte said.

Rutte then referenced the ongoing troop deployment discussions pioneered by the UK and France before adding that there are multiple options and they would be discussed behind the scenes.

“But again, I would caution a little bit that before you get into too much detail in terms of how to maintain the peace, you first need to have the deal. And it is a step by step approach, and one after the other,” Rutte said.

“And there I think Trump is right,” he added.

Rutte also praised Trump for pushing NATO member states to increase defense spending, noting its positive impact on European defense. He said that while Russia can produce munitions in three months, Europe currently takes a year to match that output.