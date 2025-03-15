The share of domestically produced military equipment used by the Armed Forces of Ukraine stood at 30% last year, with domestic production capacity up sixfold on 2023.

The total volume of weapons production in Ukraine stood at $10 billion in 2024, according to a report by the Ukrainian Armament Manufacturers Council, which groups private defense manufacturers.

JOIN US ON TELEGRAM Follow our coverage of the war on the @Kyivpost_official.

Production is planned to rise to $30-35 billion in 2025, the industry body said, with the manufacture forecast of up to 30,000 long-range drones and 3,000 cruise and other missiles.

Production stood at just $1 billion in 2002 and $3 billion in 2023, state news agency Ukrinform reported.

Some categories of weaponry saw much higher growth, with domestically produced drones accounting for over 95% of all unmanned aerial systems used in 2024, the report stated.

Advertisement

Ukrinform cited analysts as saying more than 1,000 new types of weaponry have been launched, with the ministry of defense approving over 130 in January 2025 alone of which around 100 are made by Ukrainian manufacturers. The largest share of these was accounted for by drone systems, of which more than 40 models were approved.

Last year, Ukraine produced over 2.5 million artillery and mortar shells, and production was launched of long-range drones, cruise missiles, and drone missiles including the Neptune anti-ship cruise missile, Ukrinform reported.

See the original here.