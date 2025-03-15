The share of domestically produced military equipment used by the Armed Forces of Ukraine stood at 30% last year, with domestic production capacity up sixfold on 2023.

The total volume of weapons production in Ukraine stood at $10 billion in 2024, according to a report by the Ukrainian Armament Manufacturers Council, which groups private defense manufacturers.

JOIN US ON TELEGRAM

Follow our coverage of the war on the @Kyivpost_official.

Production is planned to rise to $30-35 billion in 2025, the industry body said, with the manufacture forecast of up to 30,000 long-range drones and 3,000 cruise and other missiles.

Production stood at just $1 billion in 2002 and $3 billion in 2023, state news agency Ukrinform reported.

Some categories of weaponry saw much higher growth, with domestically produced drones accounting for over 95% of all unmanned aerial systems used in 2024, the report stated.

Advertisement

Ukrinform cited analysts as saying more than 1,000 new types of weaponry have been launched, with the ministry of defense approving over 130 in January 2025 alone of which around 100 are made by Ukrainian manufacturers. The largest share of these was accounted for by drone systems, of which more than 40 models were approved.

Last year, Ukraine produced over 2.5 million artillery and mortar shells, and production was launched of long-range drones, cruise missiles, and drone missiles including the Neptune anti-ship cruise missile, Ukrinform reported.

See the original here.

ISW Russian Offensive Campaign Assessment, March 14, 2025
Other Topics of Interest

ISW Russian Offensive Campaign Assessment, March 14, 2025

Latest from the Institute for the Study of War.
To suggest a correction or clarification, write to us here
You can also highlight the text and press Ctrl + Enter
TVP World
TVP World
TVP World is Poland's first English-language channel where you can find our guest interviews, world news from the Polish perspective and the latest news from the CEE region.
POPULAR
ANALYSIS: ‘Trump’s Guys Have Caved In Very Seriously’ – Russians React to US-Ukraine Talks
By Sergii Kostezh
Mar. 12
‘Pure Betrayal and Sabotage’ – Hardline Russians Reject Ceasefire Proposal
By Kyiv Post
Mar. 12
Russia Presents Demands to US to End War: Capitulation
By Kyiv Post
2d ago
Elon Musk Backs Down from X Fight After Belittling Polish Foreign Minister
By TVP World
Mar. 10
More on War in Ukraine
Exposing the Truth – Bucha and Irpin Are Not Propaganda Ukraine
Exposing the Truth – Bucha and Irpin Are Not Propaganda
By Kyiv Post
17h ago
Trump’s Efforts to Brown Nose Putin Continue Ukraine
OPINION: Trump’s Efforts to Brown Nose Putin Continue
By Timothy Ash
17h ago
Trump Sees ‘Good’ Chance for Peace; Kyiv Denies Trump Claim of Ukrainian Troop Encirclement War in Ukraine
Trump Sees ‘Good’ Chance for Peace; Kyiv Denies Trump Claim of Ukrainian Troop Encirclement
By Kyiv Post
18h ago
Merz and Greens Forge €1 Trillion Defense and Infrastructure Pact Europe
Merz and Greens Forge €1 Trillion Defense and Infrastructure Pact
By Kyiv Post
19h ago
Read Next
Russian Missiles Hit Zelensky’s Hometown Again War in Ukraine
Russian Missiles Hit Zelensky’s Hometown Again
By Kyiv Post
3h ago
Putin ‘Sabotaging Diplomacy,’ Zelensky Says War in Ukraine
Putin ‘Sabotaging Diplomacy,’ Zelensky Says
By AFP
3h ago
ISW Russian Offensive Campaign Assessment, March 14, 2025 War in Ukraine
ISW Russian Offensive Campaign Assessment, March 14, 2025
By ISW
4h ago
Russian Gov’t Preps for Sanctions Relief From US War in Ukraine
Russian Gov’t Preps for Sanctions Relief From US
By Kateryna Mykhailova
17h ago
« Previous Updated - Russia Says Downed 126 Ukrainian Drones, Ukraine - 130 Russian ones.
Next » Serbia’s Capital Braces for Massive Rally