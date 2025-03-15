When the United States officially halted military aid and intelligence sharing with Ukraine last week, it sent shockwaves through Kyiv’s leadership.

And when leaders from both countries issued a joint statement on Tuesday, saying that both military aid and intelligence sharing had “immediately” been reinstated after state representatives held bilateral talks in Saudi Arabia, there was a collective sigh of relief in much of Ukraine.

“America and Americans were perceived as trustworthy partners. But now, that is no longer the case,” the director of a company that worked as a USAID contractor previously told Kyiv Post after the White House quickly moved to shutter the global aid relief agency and lay off thousands of workers with little notice in one of Trump’s first major acts in office.

But can Ukraine count on the US to continue providing support, or may the White House decide to punitively cut it again if negotiations between Washington, Kyiv, and Moscow don’t go smoothly? And what options does Ukraine have to fill any gaps in support left by a potentially reticent White House?

Kyiv is not taking any chances.

Political analysts and government officials had warned for months that Washington’s support to Ukraine was not guaranteed – particularly after US President Donald Trump took office. Even before Washington’s aid freeze, Kyiv already put into place several precautionary economic measures in anticipation of potential disruptions from the country’s largest backer.

As a result, Ukraine isn’t facing an immediate economic crisis despite the ongoing uncertainty over Western assistance. On the contrary, Ukraine has already secured enough external funding sources to cover social spending and essential government services for 2025.

The EU has played a critical role as an alternative financial partner alongside the US since mid-2022, and most EU leaders have continuously supported Ukraine since then. While American aid was disbursed rapidly to cover emergency needs – often with minimal bureaucratic hurdles – the EU took a more measured approach.

“The EU, understanding the risks of US support as early as last year, made a decision that will help offset a potential financial gap,” said Oleksandra Betliy, an analyst at the Institute for Economic Research and Policy Consulting (IER), told Kyiv Post.

Its macro-financial assistance required coordination among member states, making the process slower, but it was strategically designed for mid-term economic stabilization rather than short-term relief.

But the real challenge goes beyond balancing the state budget and negotiating with partners – Ukraine still needs to sustain its military efforts against Russia as Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and Trump continue to hash out a peace deal with Russian leader Vladimir Putin.

So how much funding has Ukraine secured from other partners? And will it be enough to cover Ukraine’s needs beyond this year if the Trump administration again halts aid before Kyiv accepts a peace agreement?

Three replacements for American aid in Ukraine

While the sudden disruption of US military aid and intelligence-sharing earlier this week raised serious concerns, Kyiv had already secured significant financial support from other partners.

The three primary sources of alternative funding include:

The Extraordinary Revenue Acceleration (ERA) loan, backed by profits from frozen Russian assets

Support from the European Union (EU) and International Monetary Fund (IMF)

Tax revenue and government bonds purchased domestically

These funding mechanisms were set up to provide stability in case of financial shortfalls – like a sudden halt of any significant funding source – ensuring that Ukraine’s government operations, military expenses, and reconstruction efforts could weather any storm that might come its way.

The ERA loan: Frozen Russian assets repurposed for Ukraine

A crucial component of Ukraine’s 2025 financial strategy is the Extraordinary Revenue Acceleration (ERA) loan, which is backed by profits generated from frozen Russian assets held in Europe.

The idea behind the program is simple – it redirects interest earnings from Russia’s immobilized assets toward Ukraine to compensate for the destruction caused by the war. The ERA loan provides $50 billion in financial assistance that Ukraine will not have to repay, a significant relief for the country’s struggling economy.

This initiative was negotiated between Ukraine, the EU, the US, Canada, Japan, and the UK, with joint agreements signed in late 2024. These countries remain the ERA’s major stakeholders.

“It is critically important for us to receive contributions from all partners to the ERA support mechanism,” Betliy told Kyiv Post.

The total amount of frozen Russian sovereign assets is estimated to be between $210 billion and $320 billion, with $191 billion locked in the Euroclear financial clearing house in Brussels. In February 2024, Euroclear reported that $4.75 billion in interest had already been generated by the funds, according to The Guardian.

The EU Parliament confirmed that $227 billion in Russian central bank assets remain frozen under sanctions imposed since Russia’s full-scale invasion in February 2022.

So far, the US has contributed $20 billion to the ERA, with the first $1 billion tranche transferred on Christmas Eve 2024, according to Ukraine’s Ministry of Finance.

The EU’s contribution amounts up to €35 billion ($37.84 billion), and Ukraine already received the first tranche of €3 billion ($3.09 billion) in January this year.

Chancellor of the Exchequer Rachel Reeves announced Britain’s $3 billion commitment to Ukraine in a statement on March 1. “This new money is in Britain’s national interest because the frontline of our defense – the defense of our democracy and shared values – is in the Ukrainian trenches,” he said. “A safe and secure Ukraine is a safe and secure United Kingdom.”

Canada disbursed nearly $1.7 billion to Ukraine in March, 13.

Japan announced its $3.08 billion contribution last year, but hasn’t disbursed money at the moment of writing this article. Tokyo will sign the agreement that will enable allocating the tranche in the “near-term future,” a source in Ukraine’s Ministry of Finance told Kyiv Post.

The future use of Russia’s frozen assets remains uncertain, as European leaders have hesitated to fully confiscate the funds for Ukraine’s reconstruction or military needs. While there is growing support for using the profits generated by these assets, outright seizure of the principal remains a contentious issue.

A Kyiv Post source in Ukraine’s government said in summer 2024 that Germany has been one of the key opponents of full confiscation, fearing that such a move could trigger legal challenges from Moscow in international courts over the violation of sovereign asset protections.

Meanwhile, Saudi Arabia allegedly warned G7 nations that it could retaliate by selling off Eurobonds and French bonds if the group moved forward with seizing all of Russia’s frozen assets for Ukraine’s defense and reconstruction.

A source familiar with the matter described the warning as a veiled threat, though the Saudi finance ministry has denied making any such statement. This geopolitical balancing act may have contributed to Europe’s cautious approach, with leaders avoiding open discussions on whether to confiscate the full sum of Russian assets.

Some governments fear potential legal repercussions from Russia in international courts, while others – such as French President Emmanuel Macron – have floated the idea of using $200 billion of frozen Russian assets as part of negotiations to end the war.

European and IMF support: A crucial financial lifeline

In addition to the ERA loan, Ukraine has secured extensive financial backing from the EU and IMF.