Russia has agreed in principle to the US proposal for a 30-day ceasefire in the war in Ukraine. “The idea itself is correct and we certainly support it, but there are issues that we need to discuss,” Putin said, stressing the need to “eliminate the original causes of the crisis”. He added that the continued presence of the Ukrainian army in the Kursk region was a key obstacle.

This won’t be a fast process

The reservations Putin has expressed are part of his standard negotiating tactics, writes slovak Pravda:

“It’s up to him to play the game of saying the conditions are unacceptable, demanding concessions, setting his own conditions, shilly-shallying and seeking compromises until a successful agreement is reached - there is no other way out. ... Neither side can show weakness or subservience in this game. The Kremlin will of course negotiate, but we must expect excuses, concrete objections, delays and dissatisfaction. Until the Russian army pushes the Ukrainian army out of the Kursk region - and it is on the verge of doing so - we shouldn’t even dream of an agreement.”

Finally a ray of hope

Corriere del Ticino (Switzerland) is optimistic:

“Perhaps this time there really is a glimmer of hope, a concrete reason to believe that the warring parties want to embark on the long road towards peace after three years without a single day of ceasefire. ... Despite Trump’s aggressive tone of the last few hours, Putin indicated that the time had come for Russia to change course too, and that he himself agrees with ‘the proposals to cease hostilities’. It was not a given that he would do this at a time when Russian troops are still advancing and the liberation of the Kursk region, which was under attack by the Ukrainians, has entered its final phase.”

In no hurry to make peace

Ukraine has been forced into a spectator role in the power play between Russia and the US, Slovenian Dnevnik observes:

“It’s dependent on American aid, which can be stopped from one day to the next and cannot be replaced by European aid in the short term. The admission that Ukraine won’t be able to keep all of the occupied territory is its first concession, but probably not its last. However, Putin, confident on the battlefield, will expect more. ... The ball is now moving across the pitch again. Putin is in no hurry to make peace, nor is he afraid of a new, quick cold peace. Not with such a president in the White House.”

Unacceptable demands for Kyiv

It’s clear that Moscow doesn’t want a fair ceasefire, former Ukrainian Member of Parliament Mustafa Nayyem explains in a Facebook post republished by Ukrainian NV:

“When it talks of ‘eliminating the causes of the crisis’, the Kremlin is referring to its demands which Ukraine will never accept: surrender, giving up territory and bidding farewell to independent policy making. In effect, the Kremlin is saying: ‘A ceasefire is possible, but only if we win’. This approach makes any negotiations pointless.”

Moscow’s goals more achievable without war

A ceasefire would be strategically advantageous for Putin, France’s Le Figaro comments:

“For the Kremlin boss, far more than the fate of Ukraine is at stake here. His relations with the US, Russia’s global status and the weakening of Nato are also on the line. An understanding with Trump could enable him to achieve these objectives at a much lower cost than any war.”

Make him do the same

Russian political scientist Abbas Gallyamov explains on Facebook that Putin’s reservations stem from his one-sided view of the conflict:

“In principle, many of Putin’s demands are very easy to reject with nothing more than common sense: ‘You want Ukraine to reduce its army? Fine! And to what extent are you prepared to reduce your own?’ ‘You want pro-Russian politicians to take part in Ukrainian elections? Are you prepared to register a pro-Ukrainian party in Russia?’ ‘You demand that Ukraine doesn’t rearm during the ceasefire? How about stopping production at your own arms factories? Surprisingly, however, neither Ukraine, nor the US, nor Europe are expressing themselves in this way.”