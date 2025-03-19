Talks on a ceasefire in Russia’s war with Ukraine will continue on Sunday in the Saudi Arabian city of Jeddah, US President Donald Trump’s special envoy Steve Witkoff said Tuesday.

In an interview with Fox News hours after Trump held a lengthy phone call with Russian President Vladimir Putin, Witkoff said talks on a ceasefire deal “will begin on Sunday in Jeddah.”

JOIN US ON TELEGRAM

Follow our coverage of the war on the @Kyivpost_official.

Witkoff said the US delegation in Saudi Arabia would be led by Secretary of State Marco Rubio and National Security Advisor Mike Waltz, but did not indicate who they would be holding talks with.

Referring to a ceasefire on energy infrastructure and targets in the Black Sea, Witkoff said: “I think both of those are now agreed to by the Russians. I am certainly hopeful that the Ukrainians will agree to it.”

Advertisement

Ukraine on Wednesday accused Russia of effectively rejecting the US-backed ceasefire proposal, reporting a barrage of strikes on civilian infrastructure hours after Moscow agreed only to pause attacks on the energy grid.

Washington has been pushing for a full, 30-day ceasefire as a first step towards a wider settlement of the grinding three-year-old war.

In a 90-minute call with Trump on Tuesday, Russian President Putin refused, insisting that any such deal would be contingent on Ukraine’s allies halting all military aid.

According to the Kremlin, Putin has already ordered his military to pause strikes against Ukrainian energy targets for 30 days.

Kyiv, Moscow Trade Blame on Energy Ceasefire Violation Right After Trump-Putin Call
Other Topics of Interest

Kyiv, Moscow Trade Blame on Energy Ceasefire Violation Right After Trump-Putin Call

The Kremlin accused Kyiv of “derailing” the ceasefire on energy targets agreed to late Tuesday because Kyiv responded shortly after Moscow launched drones at Ukraine in the wake of the announcement.

Witkoff, however, reiterated that the proposed ceasefire included “energy and infrastructure in general.”

Trump’s envoy commended Russian President Putin “for all he did today on that call to move his country close to a final peace deal.”

Witkoff said that with consensus around energy and infrastructure targets as well as those in the Black Sea, he believed “it’s a relatively short distance to a full ceasefire from there.”

To suggest a correction or clarification, write to us here
You can also highlight the text and press Ctrl + Enter
AFP
AFP
POPULAR
Russia Presents Demands to US to End War: Capitulation
By Kyiv Post
Mar. 13
Air Trackers: French Air Force Launches Top-of-the-Line Fighters on Dicey Deep Black Sea Patrol
By Stefan Korshak
Mar. 13
ANALYSIS: Why Trump Behaves Like a Mafioso
By Stash Luczkiw
Mar. 15
US Ends Permit for Russian Energy Transactions – Trump’s Sanctions Trump Card?
By Kyiv Post
Mar. 14
More on US
‘Movement to Peace Will Begin With an Energy, Infrastructure Ceasefire’ – White House Says After Trump, Putin Call Ukraine
‘Movement to Peace Will Begin With an Energy, Infrastructure Ceasefire’ – White House Says After Trump, Putin Call
By Katie Livingstone
21h ago
Pfarrer: The One Thing Ukraine Needs to Crush Russia Europe
Pfarrer: The One Thing Ukraine Needs to Crush Russia
By Jason Jay Smart
22h ago
Russia Sabotage Campaign Hits European, US Targets: Think-Tank Europe
Russia Sabotage Campaign Hits European, US Targets: Think-Tank
By AFP
23h ago
Poll: Most Americans Disapprove of Trump and His Handling of the War in Ukraine, US Economy Ukraine
Poll: Most Americans Disapprove of Trump and His Handling of the War in Ukraine, US Economy
By Katie Livingstone
1d ago
Read Next
FACT-CHECK: Did Russia Shoot Down Its Own Drones After Putin’s Order to Halt Energy Strikes? War in Ukraine
FACT-CHECK: Did Russia Shoot Down Its Own Drones After Putin’s Order to Halt Energy Strikes?
By Alisa Orlova
1h ago
Economic Security Bureau of Ukraine: What’s Next? EXCLUSIVE Interview
Economic Security Bureau of Ukraine: What’s Next?
By Jason Jay Smart
1h ago
Kyiv, Moscow Trade Blame on Energy Ceasefire Violation Right After Trump-Putin Call War in Ukraine
Kyiv, Moscow Trade Blame on Energy Ceasefire Violation Right After Trump-Putin Call
By Kyiv Post
1h ago
Radio Liberty Sues to Block Grant Termination US
Radio Liberty Sues to Block Grant Termination
By Kyiv Post
2h ago
« Previous Zelensky Accuses Kremlin of Rejecting Ceasefire as Explosions Rock Ukraine After Trump-Putin Call
Next » Putin Allows US Hedge Fund to Purchase Russian Securities