The measures passed in Bundestag on Tuesday will lead to a relaxation of Germany’s borrowing restrictions, giving Chancellor-in-waiting Friedrich Merz a chance to generously increase investment in the economy and defense.

But Alice Weidel, leader of the far-right Alternative for Germany (AfD) party, told TVP World after the vote that the result was a “catastrophe” as Germany has “left its way of financial stability.”

“The parliament decided on a huge amount of debt,” she said. “It could add up to €1.5-1.8 trillion. It is a giant indebtedness, and this will have consequences on our debt rating.”

During a joint press conference with Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen in Copenhagen on Tuesday, EU Commission President Ursula von der Leyen – herself a former German defense minister – said the decision to raise public investment and allow higher spending on defense was excellent news.

Countries across the EU are making heavy investments in security amid the ongoing conflict between Russian and Ukraine.

“It sends a very clear message to Europe that Germany is determined to invest massively in defense,” von der Leyen said.

Speaking alongside her, Denmark’s Frederiksen said: “As a neighboring country it’s fantastic news because we need a strong Europe.”

Opposition ‘denying reality’

According to Merz – whose center-right CDU party is currently engaged in coalition talks after winning last month’s parliamentary elections - the increase in spending is “the first major step towards a new European defense community.”

Incumbent German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius, a member of the center-left Social Democratic Party, defended the fiscal increase during a debate before the vote, saying: “Anyone who hesitates today, who lacks the courage today [...] is denying reality.”

But AfD parliamentary group leader Tino Chrupalla accused Merz of drastically increasing the national debt “without a plan.”

The center-right Free Democratic Party (FDP) parliamentary group leader Christian Dürr, whose party will no longer be represented in the next Bundestag, accused Merz of opting against the country’s economic success.

“A lot of money, no reforms. That will characterize your [Merz’s] chancellorship,” Dürr said before the vote.