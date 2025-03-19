In 1994, Ukraine gave up the world’s third-largest nuclear arsenal in exchange for security guarantees. Today, it fights for survival with Western military aid that’s ever in peril.

“I thank our team, which works on locating Ukrainian prisoners and conducting exchanges, for their crucial efforts and for the results that bring hope. And we are grateful to all our partners, especially the United Arab Emirates, for making today’s exchange possible.”

He said that those being returned are Ukrainian soldiers, sergeants, and officers - warriors who fought for freedom while serving in the Armed Forces, Navy, National Guard, Territorial Defense Forces, and Border Guard Service. They defended Ukraine on various fronts, including Mariupol, Azovstal, Donetsk, Luhansk, Kherson, Kharkiv, Mykolaiv, Zaporizhzhia, Sumy, and Kursk regions.

“Another 22 defenders are coming home through measures outside of exchanges. Among them are severely wounded soldiers and warriors whom Russia prosecuted for fabricated crimes. All of them will immediately receive the necessary medical and psychological assistance,” Zelensky said.

Three of the released prisoners had been under so-called “investigation,” which can be considered an additional form of torture for both Ukrainian servicemen and their families, the Coordination Headquarters reported.

“Thanks to the meticulous work of the Coordination Headquarters, 22 severely wounded soldiers were also returned outside of exchanges: 21 representatives of the Armed Forces of Ukraine and one border guard. Those freed from captivity suffer from health issues, severe injuries, and trauma.”

Ukraine has repeatedly stated its readiness to conduct exchanges based on the “all-for-all” principle, as it is not only a matter of justice but also of saving lives. However, Russia continues to use prisoners as a tool for pressure and blackmail.

Ukrainian authorities are making ongoing efforts to bring their citizens home, utilizing diplomatic channels and international support. However, the process remains complex and prolonged, requiring constant attention and effort from both sides.

Yesterday after his call with US President Donald Trump, Russian President Vladimir Putin said a prisoner exchange would take place on March 19, with each side swapping 175 prisoners. The Kremlin said it would return 23 seriously wounded Ukrainian soldiers who were being treated in Russian hospitals as a “gesture of goodwill.”