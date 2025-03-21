Russian air strikes early Friday morning rocked Zaporizhzhia, smashing civilian homes and injuring at least one child. The day before, air strikes hit residences in the Kirovohrad region, injuring least 14 people, including four children. A separate strike in the Sumy region on Thursday killed two people.

Nearly 100 buildings were destroyed in all.

Moscow’s air attacks have escalated even as Kremlin leader Vladimir Putin reportedly had “positive” conversations with US President Donald Trump about a ceasefire.

In Zaporizhzhia, “as a result of the enemy attack, at least four residential buildings and buildings on the territory of a dacha cooperative were damaged. Preliminary, two people are wounded, including one child,” said the head of the region’s Military Administration, Ivan Fedorov.

The Air Force had previously warned of potential guided bomb strikes on the southern region.

Four explosions were reported via social media just before midnight. Rescuers continue to look for victims.

Zaporizhzhia is the site of Europe’s largest nuclear plant, a highly contested energy asset in peace talks.

Meanwhile, the number of people injured in the Russian strike on Kropyvnytskyi in the early morning hours of Thursday has risen to 14, while experts continue to assess the damage to 70 private homes and 17 apartment buildings.

According to Ukrinform, the strikes, blamed on Russian drones, smashed windows, ripped off doors, collapsed roofs, and damaged fences and facades.

“Both residential apartment buildings and private homes were affected, along with an educational institution, a church, and critical infrastructure facilities. The most heavily impacted areas were Novomykolaivka district (Myru and Bratislavska streets) and Balashivka district,” said Oleh Koliuka, Secretary of the City Council.

In Sumy, Russian forces carried out an airstrike on a residential building in the settlement of Krasnopillia, killing two civilians.