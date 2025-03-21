US President Donald Trump declared Thursday that the United States would sign a deal with Ukraine “very shortly” for access to its rare-earths and other minerals.

Last month, Zelensky turned down Trump’s initial proposal to grant American mining companies access to develop its mineral resources, because it did not include security guarantees should Russia violate the terms of a peace treaty, and called for Ukraine to hand over $500 billion in mineral wealth. That part of the language was dropped in a subsequent version.

Then, after a fiery exchange in the White House on Feb. 28, where Trump and his vice president berated Zelensky for being ungrateful for US support, Zelensky soon reversed course and agreed to such a deal in broad terms.

It is now understood that Ukraine will contribute 50 percent of the proceeds of the sales of these and other state-owned resources to a reconstruction investment fund jointly managed by Washington and Kyiv. But the exact language of the deal has not been made public.

So it is unclear whether the terms of the agreement have changed since the two leaders last spoke in such a way that would lead Trump to express optimism that an inked deal is any nearer than it was before.

In a White House address on Thursday, Trump said only that he had signed an order to “dramatically increase” US production of critical minerals and then brought up the discussed agreements with Ukraine.

“We’re also signing agreements in various locations to unlock rare earths and minerals and lots of other things all over the world, but in particular Ukraine,” Trump said.

“One of the things we are doing is signing a deal very shortly with respect to rare earths with Ukraine, which they have tremendous value in rare earths, and we appreciate that.”

Last week, Secretary of State Marco Rubio said that an expected minerals deal would give the United States a “vested interest” in Ukraine’s security, although he stopped short again of promising formal guarantees.

“I wouldn’t couch it as a security guarantee, but certainly, if the United States has a vested economic interest that’s generating revenue for our people as well as for the people of Ukraine, we’d have a vested interest in protecting it,” Rubio told reporters.

The term “rare earths,” is used to describe 17 metals, of which Ukraine has some, which are used in very specific applications from weapons to wind turbines. But in terms of minerals in general, Ukraine holds five percent of the world’s such resources, including iron, manganese, titanium, uranium and lithium.

Lithium has become a highly valued commodity over the past few decades as it is a critical component in batteries for electric cars, smart phones, laptops, etc. But oversupply, and new mines opening up in South America and elsewhere in recent years, has sent prices plummeting: In 2022, the average price of battery-grade lithium carbonate stood at $71,000 per metric ton. In 2024, the average price for the same commodity was $14,000 per metric ton.

For all of its potential, Ukraine has not commercially exploited rare-earth resources to any significant degree, and some skeptics have also cast doubt that much of these vaunted resources in Ukraine are actually in proven deposits.