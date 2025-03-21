In the conclusions of the European Council published on its official website, the heads of state and government of most EU countries – with the exception of one, Hungary – confirmed their readiness to continue providing economic and military support to Ukraine.

They also called on national governments to accelerate the delivery of ammunition and other military equipment, according to Ukrinform.

“The European Union will continue to provide Ukraine with regular and predictable financial support. The European Council calls on the Commission to swiftly take all necessary measures to frontload financing under the Ukraine Facility and the G7 ERA initiative. It urges the Commission and Member States to use all options under the Ukraine Facility to increase financial support to Ukraine,” the resolution states.

At the same time, the European Council reaffirmed its commitment to boosting military aid to Ukraine. The EU’s top diplomat will coordinate voluntary contributions of artillery shells, missiles, and other equipment – both from EU members and partner countries – under the G7 ERA initiative.

In this context, the Council urged member states to urgently ramp up efforts to meet Ukraine’s most critical defense needs.

European Council Statement: