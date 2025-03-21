[Updated at 18:07]: Conducting large-scale attacks, including strikes on civilian targets, while negotiations on a ceasefire and a possible peace agreement are beginning does not indicate that Russia is serious about the talks, Czech President Petr Pavel said at a press conference in Kyiv.
Pavel stated that he had only received preliminary data so far, according to which this was the largest attack on Odesa, and that “somewhat different air strike tactics” had been used.
In his view, significant pressure must be applied to force Russia to change its approach to peace negotiations.
“From what we can see and hear, it does not seem that the Russian side intends to conclude any kind of truce,” Pavel was quoted as saying by Radio Prague International.
“Apparently, it will be necessary to apply the pressure that the American president (Donald Trump) spoke about, which should be tangible enough for Russia to react,” he added.
On Friday, the Czech president visited Kyiv’s Okhmatdyt hospital, which Russia attacked last July.
Pavel emphasized the need to provide assistance to those who need it most, particularly hospital patients.
“If someone attacks people who are defenseless and undergoing treatment, this is clear evidence of barbarity—I have no other word for it,” he said.
Czech President Petr Pavel was in Odesa on Thursday, March 20, as Russian forces launched a massive drone attack on the city.
Deputy Prime Minister for the Reconstruction of Ukraine, Oleksiy Kuleba, who met with Pavel, shared a photo from the visit on Telegram. According to Kuleba, Russia deployed three waves of Shahed drones over the city during their meeting.
During the visit, Pavel and Ukrainian officials discussed shipping security, reconstruction efforts, community development, and demining operations.
Kuleba highlighted that since the summer of 2023, Russia has fired more than 450 missiles at Ukraine’s port infrastructure. However, despite these attacks, Ukraine continues to serve as a key guarantor of global food security.
Since the launch of the grain corridor, Ukrainian ports have exported 110 million tons of cargo, he added.
Pavel later shared details of his visit on X (formerly Twitter) but did not mention the ongoing drone attack. Instead, he focused on his discussions with the leadership of the Odesa, Mykolaiv, and Kherson regions about supporting frontline areas.
“I came to Odesa, which has been resisting Russian aggression since the beginning of the war,” Pavel wrote.
He also emphasized the Czech Republic’s contributions, noting that combat vehicles, drones, protective vests, mobile jammers against drone attacks, and medical equipment were being sent to Ukraine.
Kuleba underscored the importance of cooperation with the Czech Republic, describing it as one of Ukraine’s most consistent allies. Over the past three years of full-scale war with Russia, Prague has provided $900 million in aid, ranging from humanitarian support to military equipment.
For example, the Neptune anti-ship missile systems, mounted on Czech-made Tatra vehicles, have played a crucial role in securing Ukraine’s maritime defenses.
A large-scale Russian drone attack struck Odesa and its surrounding region on the evening of Thursday, March 20, damaging civilian infrastructure and injuring three people, including a teenage girl, according to Oleh Kiper, head of the Regional Military Administration.
The drone assault hit a residential high-rise building, a shopping center, and several stores, sparking fires at three locations.
Kiper reported emergency power outages in Odesa’s Prymorsky, Peresypsky, and Kyivsky districts.
Russian troops also targeted a resort district, setting buildings on fire at a children’s camp that has been closed since the start of the invasion.
According to Andriy Kovalenko, head of the National Security and Defense Council’s Center for Countering Disinformation, the attack reflects a shift in Russian tactics. Moscow is now deploying larger numbers of drones to overwhelm Ukraine’s air defense systems.
[Updated at 1:00 p.m.]: Petr Pavel arrived in Kyiv on the morning of March 21, according to his office.
“On Friday morning, March 21, President Petr Pavel arrived in Kyiv, where he will meet with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal,” the statement read.
