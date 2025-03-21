[Updated at 18:07]: Conducting large-scale attacks, including strikes on civilian targets, while negotiations on a ceasefire and a possible peace agreement are beginning does not indicate that Russia is serious about the talks, Czech President Petr Pavel said at a press conference in Kyiv.

Pavel stated that he had only received preliminary data so far, according to which this was the largest attack on Odesa, and that “somewhat different air strike tactics” had been used.

In his view, significant pressure must be applied to force Russia to change its approach to peace negotiations.

“From what we can see and hear, it does not seem that the Russian side intends to conclude any kind of truce,” Pavel was quoted as saying by Radio Prague International.

“Apparently, it will be necessary to apply the pressure that the American president (Donald Trump) spoke about, which should be tangible enough for Russia to react,” he added.

On Friday, the Czech president visited Kyiv’s Okhmatdyt hospital, which Russia attacked last July.

Pavel emphasized the need to provide assistance to those who need it most, particularly hospital patients.

“If someone attacks people who are defenseless and undergoing treatment, this is clear evidence of barbarity—I have no other word for it,” he said.

Czech President Petr Pavel was in Odesa on Thursday, March 20, as Russian forces launched a massive drone attack on the city.

Deputy Prime Minister for the Reconstruction of Ukraine, Oleksiy Kuleba, who met with Pavel, shared a photo from the visit on Telegram. According to Kuleba, Russia deployed three waves of Shahed drones over the city during their meeting.

During the visit, Pavel and Ukrainian officials discussed shipping security, reconstruction efforts, community development, and demining operations.