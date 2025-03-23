The Czech Republic is prepared to participate in a foreign peacekeeping mission that would send troops to Ukraine if a potential peace agreement is reached.

Czech President Petr Pavel said this in an interview with the European Pravda news outlet, according to Ukrinform.

Pavel, commenting on security guarantees for Ukraine, referred to the countries of the so-called “coalition of the willing” and mentioned that Czechia is already part of this coalition.

He expressed his belief that once there is collective readiness to send this peacekeeping contingent, Czechia would be part of it.

When addressing the skepticism within Czechia regarding the deployment of peacekeeping troops to Ukraine, Pavel remarked that different politicians might have differing views.

However, he emphasized that if there was a strong group of European states willing to provide security guarantees to Ukraine, he stressed that Czechia should be among them. He said that this might sound like a cliche, but he sincerely believed that such involvement was important for Czechia itself.

 

