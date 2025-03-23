China is considering joining a future peacekeeping mission in Ukraine, the German newspaper Welt reported citing sources in Brussels.

Earlier this month, UK Prime Minister proposed forming a “coalition of the willing” of EU and NATO members to send troops to Ukraine to enforce a ceasefire between Kyiv and Moscow.

JOIN US ON TELEGRAM

Follow our coverage of the war on the @Kyivpost_official.

Russia has said it would not support such a force on Ukrainian territory.

According to Welt’s sources, Beijing is asking its European partners if they support its involvement in such an initiative.

China’s participation in the “coalition of the willing” could help Russia reconsider its attitude towards a peacekeeping force on Ukrainian territory, the paper wrote.

But this step remains “delicate” and requires a cautious approach, it added.

Advertisement

The prospect of using peacekeepers from countries such as India and China has been raised before, but is usually dismissed by security experts.

Many believe China is tacitly supporting Russia and the war.

“China’s support for Russia in its conflict with Ukraine and the West equates to it investing in Putin’s Russia. Beijing cannot afford for Putin to fail, as this would threaten the stability of the anti-Western regime in Russia,” the Warsaw-based Center for Eastern Studies wrote in January.

“The war in Ukraine ties up a portion of US resources and those of its European allies. For this reason, contrary to its propaganda narratives, China has little interest in pushing for a swift, negotiated end to the conflict.”

Kyiv Suffers Deadly Russian Drone Strike, Casualties Include 5-Year-Old
Other Topics of Interest

Kyiv Suffers Deadly Russian Drone Strike, Casualties Include 5-Year-Old

A massive Russian drone strike on Kyiv left at least three people dead, including a young child, and dozens injured, with damage reported across the city.
To suggest a correction or clarification, write to us here
You can also highlight the text and press Ctrl + Enter
TVP World
TVP World
TVP World is Poland's first English-language channel where you can find our guest interviews, world news from the Polish perspective and the latest news from the CEE region.
POPULAR
Maybe the Kremlin Needs a Break? Ukraine’s Drones Are Pummeling Russia
By Stefan Korshak
2d ago
‘It No Longer Exists’: Massive Fire Wipes Out Oil Depot in Russia’s Krasnodar Region After Drone Attack
By Kyiv Post
1d ago
‘Berlin Wall Not an Option’: Zelensky Tells Trump No to Ending War Along Current Lines
By Kyiv Post
Mar. 20
Trump Confirms Tuesday Call With Putin on War, Land, Power Plants in Ukraine
By Kyiv Post
Mar. 17
More on China
‘Die, B*stards’: Russian Propagandists Celebrate Trump’s Closure of Radio Liberty, VOA China
‘Die, B*stards’: Russian Propagandists Celebrate Trump’s Closure of Radio Liberty, VOA
By Kyiv Post
Mar. 17
Is the US Trying to Save Russia From China? Russia
OPINION: Is the US Trying to Save Russia From China?
By George Monastiriakos
Mar. 16
Russia Confiscates Dual-Use Goods Transits From China Russia
Russia Confiscates Dual-Use Goods Transits From China
By Kyiv Post
Mar. 12
US Trading Partners Hit Back on Steel, Aluminum Tariffs Canada
US Trading Partners Hit Back on Steel, Aluminum Tariffs
By AFP
Mar. 12
Read Next
Ukraine’s Third Assault Brigade Takes Control of Nadiya in Luhansk War in Ukraine
Ukraine’s Third Assault Brigade Takes Control of Nadiya in Luhansk
By Kyiv Post
20m ago
Why and How Russia is Targeting Odesa, Part 2 in-depth War in Ukraine
Why and How Russia is Targeting Odesa, Part 2
By Sergii Kostezh
1h ago
Kyiv Suffers Deadly Russian Drone Strike, Casualties Include 5-Year-Old Kyiv
Kyiv Suffers Deadly Russian Drone Strike, Casualties Include 5-Year-Old
By Kyiv Post
2h ago
30 Days to Leave: VOA Workers on Visas Face Dire Threats Back Home US
30 Days to Leave: VOA Workers on Visas Face Dire Threats Back Home
By Kyiv Post
3h ago
« Previous Czechia May Send Troops to Ukraine as Part of Peacekeeping Mission – Pavel
Next » Trump Aims for Golden Dome Missile Defense, but Cost and Nuclear Risks Loom Large