China is considering joining a future peacekeeping mission in Ukraine, the German newspaper Welt reported citing sources in Brussels.

Earlier this month, UK Prime Minister proposed forming a “coalition of the willing” of EU and NATO members to send troops to Ukraine to enforce a ceasefire between Kyiv and Moscow.

JOIN US ON TELEGRAM Follow our coverage of the war on the @Kyivpost_official.

Russia has said it would not support such a force on Ukrainian territory.

According to Welt’s sources, Beijing is asking its European partners if they support its involvement in such an initiative.

China’s participation in the “coalition of the willing” could help Russia reconsider its attitude towards a peacekeeping force on Ukrainian territory, the paper wrote.

But this step remains “delicate” and requires a cautious approach, it added.

Advertisement

The prospect of using peacekeepers from countries such as India and China has been raised before, but is usually dismissed by security experts.

Many believe China is tacitly supporting Russia and the war.

“China’s support for Russia in its conflict with Ukraine and the West equates to it investing in Putin’s Russia. Beijing cannot afford for Putin to fail, as this would threaten the stability of the anti-Western regime in Russia,” the Warsaw-based Center for Eastern Studies wrote in January.

“The war in Ukraine ties up a portion of US resources and those of its European allies. For this reason, contrary to its propaganda narratives, China has little interest in pushing for a swift, negotiated end to the conflict.”