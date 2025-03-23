Voice of America (VOA) employees from its Ukrainian service, working in the US on work visas, have been given 30 days to leave the country, according to former VOA journalist Ostap Yarysh.

In an interview with Bihus.Info published on March 20, Yarysh revealed that some VOA employees from authoritarian countries are facing criminal charges for their work, making it unsafe for them to return home.

JOIN US ON TELEGRAM

Follow our coverage of the war on the @Kyivpost_official.

“For people from authoritarian countries, returning home is especially dangerous right now because they are seen as American agents, spies, or traitors who worked for the enemy,” Yarysh said.

He also said that some Radio Liberty journalists are in a similar predicament.

Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty (RFE/RL) has contested the termination of US federal grants by suing the United States Agency for Global Media (USAGM) and its officials.

Advertisement

RFE/RL argued that USAGM’s decision to end the federal grants, which were appropriated by Congress for the media organization, is unlawful.

On March 14, US President Donald Trump issued an executive order listing the USAGM as one of the “elements of the federal bureaucracy that the president has determined are unnecessary,” resulting in journalists at Voice of America (VOA) and other US-funded broadcasters, including RFE/RL, being placed on leave.

VOA and RFE/RL are key independent media outlets providing news to people in countries with limited media freedom.

Kyiv Suffers Deadly Russian Drone Strike, Casualties Include 5-Year-Old
Other Topics of Interest

Kyiv Suffers Deadly Russian Drone Strike, Casualties Include 5-Year-Old

A massive Russian drone strike on Kyiv left at least three people dead, including a young child, and dozens injured, with damage reported across the city.

Lake, a staunch Trump supporter and former Arizona news anchor who was put in charge of RFE/RL after losing a Senate bid, wrote in an email to the outlets she oversees that federal grant funding “no longer effectuates agency priorities.”

Over 1,300 journalists, producers, and staff at VOA were placed on administrative leave following Trump’s executive order.

Russian propagandists have praised Trump’s decision to cut funding to VOA and RFE/RL, calling independent journalists “vile, disgusting traitors to the Motherland” during a broadcast on Russian television.

Advertisement

RFE/RL President and CEO Stephen Capus compared Trump’s move to “[ceding] terrain to the propaganda and censorship of America’s adversaries.”

“We believe the law is on our side, and the celebration of our demise by despots around the world is premature,” Capus said in a press release.

Trump has long been critical of the media, and during his first term, he suggested that US government-funded outlets should promote his policies.

To suggest a correction or clarification, write to us here
You can also highlight the text and press Ctrl + Enter
Kyiv Post
Kyiv Post

Kyiv Post is Ukraine’s first and oldest English news organization since 1995. Its international market reach of 97% outside of Ukraine makes it truly Ukraine’s Global – and most reliable – Voice.

POPULAR
Maybe the Kremlin Needs a Break? Ukraine’s Drones Are Pummeling Russia
By Stefan Korshak
2d ago
‘It No Longer Exists’: Massive Fire Wipes Out Oil Depot in Russia’s Krasnodar Region After Drone Attack
By Kyiv Post
1d ago
‘Berlin Wall Not an Option’: Zelensky Tells Trump No to Ending War Along Current Lines
By Kyiv Post
Mar. 20
Trump Confirms Tuesday Call With Putin on War, Land, Power Plants in Ukraine
By Kyiv Post
Mar. 17
More on US
Cybersecurity as a Bargaining Chip in Ukraine Talks – US Backs Off Russian Threats, Part 2 in-depth Ukraine
ANALYSIS: Cybersecurity as a Bargaining Chip in Ukraine Talks – US Backs Off Russian Threats, Part 2
By Katie Livingstone
22h ago
Russia Hopes For ‘Progress’ at Saudi Talks: Negotiator War in Ukraine
Russia Hopes For ‘Progress’ at Saudi Talks: Negotiator
By AFP
22h ago
Opinion Polls: US Voter Support for Ukraine Is Solid, for White House Foreign Policy – Not So Much Ukraine
Opinion Polls: US Voter Support for Ukraine Is Solid, for White House Foreign Policy – Not So Much
By Stefan Korshak
23h ago
Ukraine Hopes for at Least ‘Partial Ceasefire’ at Saudi Talks Ukraine
Ukraine Hopes for at Least ‘Partial Ceasefire’ at Saudi Talks
By AFP
1d ago
Read Next
Ukraine’s Third Assault Brigade Takes Control of Nadiya in Luhansk War in Ukraine
Ukraine’s Third Assault Brigade Takes Control of Nadiya in Luhansk
By Kyiv Post
18m ago
Why and How Russia is Targeting Odesa, Part 2 in-depth War in Ukraine
Why and How Russia is Targeting Odesa, Part 2
By Sergii Kostezh
1h ago
Kyiv Suffers Deadly Russian Drone Strike, Casualties Include 5-Year-Old Kyiv
Kyiv Suffers Deadly Russian Drone Strike, Casualties Include 5-Year-Old
By Kyiv Post
2h ago
Trump Aims for Golden Dome Missile Defense, but Cost and Nuclear Risks Loom Large US
Trump Aims for Golden Dome Missile Defense, but Cost and Nuclear Risks Loom Large
By Kyiv Post
3h ago
« Previous Trump Aims for Golden Dome Missile Defense, but Cost and Nuclear Risks Loom Large
Next » Georgia’s Protesters Face ‘Financial Terror’ as Government Cracks Down