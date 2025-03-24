Defense Minister Rustem Umerov said that talks between Ukraine and the US in Saudi Arabia, which wrapped up on Sunday night, were “productive and focused.” Still, President Volodymyr Zelensky stressed that Moscow needed to end the war. Umerov said discussions between his team and that of US envoy Steve Witkoff focused largely on energy. The future of the Russian-occupied nuclear power plant in Zaporizhzhia, Europe’s largest, has been prominently featured in US President Donald Trump’s remarks about the negotiations to bring Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine to an end. JOIN US ON TELEGRAM Follow our coverage of the war on the @Kyivpost_official. “The discussion was productive and focused. We addressed key points including energy,” Umerov wrote on social media. He noted before the talks that proposals to protect energy facilities and critical infrastructure would be on the agenda. Advertisement

On Sunday, Witkoff promoted Trump’s belief that only he can solve this problem, and the US president promised a ceasefire by Easter. (This year, the two moveable feasts, Catholic/Protestant Easter and Orthodox Easter, are on the same day: April 20.) “I feel that [Russian leader Vladimir Putin] wants peace,” Witkoff told Fox News on Sunday. He promoted a hopeful vision that any agreement decided upon there at all would lead to ceasefire. “I think you’re going to see in Saudi Arabia on Monday some real progress, particularly as it affects a Black Sea ceasefire on ships between both countries. And from that you’ll naturally gravitate to a full-on shooting ceasefire,” Witkoff said. Other Topics of Interest HIMARS Strike Wipes Out Four Russian Helicopters in Belgorod Ukrainian special forces targeted a hidden Russian helicopter position in Belgorod, destroying four aircraft with precision HIMARS strikes. Zelensky struck a less optimistic chord in his evening address on Sunday. While he praised the talks as “quite useful” and conducted in a “constructive manner,” he stressed that Moscow is the one continuing to bombard Ukrainian communities and balking at ceasefire proposals. “Russia is the only one dragging this war out,” Zelensky said. “No matter what we talk about with our partners, we need to push Putin to give a real order to stop the strikes. Advertisement “The one who brought this war must take it away,” he said. His comments come as Moscow continues to launch relentless strikes on residential areas around Ukraine, killing civilians, including children, and destroying well more than a hundred private homes.