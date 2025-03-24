The Russian drone strikes that targeted Kyiv over the weekend have killed at least three people and wounded 10 as of Sunday night, authorities said.

“According to the available information, three people died, including a five-year-old child. Another 10 people were wounded,” the Kyiv city military administration said on Telegram at about mid-day on Sunday.

“The youngest victim was... only 11 months old,” the capital’s authorities said, referring to the wounded.

The drones targeted several districts of the capital on Sunday, mainly hitting residential buildings and causing large fires.

This week alone, just before Kremlin envoys were set to meet with a US delegation in Saudi Arabia for peace talks on Monday, Russia has used more than 1,580 guided bombs, nearly 1,100 strike drones, and 15 missiles of various types against Ukrainian civilians. Dozens have been injured and hundreds of residences destroyed.

Zelensky highlighted the use of foreign components in these weapons and implored the West to take action accordingly.

“There are at least 102,000 foreign components in all these weapons… therefore, sanctions against Russian terrorists must work more effectively,” Zelensky said on Sunday, calling for the closure of loopholes that allow Moscow to bypass restrictions.

“New solutions are needed, new pressure on Moscow so that such strikes and this war stop,” he said.

The Armed Forces of Ukraine reported that from March 17 to March 23, its air defense forces destroyed more than 1,115 Russian air targets.

Specifically, the AFU destroyed 625 Shahed strike drones, 250 reconnaissance drones, and 240 drones of other types. The Air Force also carried out about 160 aircraft sorties, including more than 90 for fighter aircraft cover and about 50 for fire strikes: Dozens of those airstrikes targeted enemy positions using aviation bombs and various types of missiles, the AFU stated.

Unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) units from the Combined Arms Brigade of the Air Force conducted 823 combat sorties throughout the week, it said.