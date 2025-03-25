A meeting between Russian and US officials on a partial ceasefire in Ukraine ended after 12 hours of negotiations in Saudi Arabia on Monday, Russian state media reported, with a joint statement expected the following day.

With Ukrainian negotiators waiting nearby, a day after they sat down with the US team, the Americans and Russians met in Riyadh with a Black Sea ceasefire top of the agenda.

President Donald Trump is pushing for a rapid end to the three-year war and hopes the latest round of talks will pave the way for a breakthrough.

While the talks took place at a luxury hotel in the Saudi capital, nearly 90 people including 17 children were wounded in a missile attack on Sumy in northeastern Ukraine, President Volodymyr Zelensky said.

The attack on a “densely populated residential area” damaged apartments and an educational facility, the regional prosecutor’s office said. The city’s acting mayor earlier said a hospital had been affected.

The Ukrainian negotiating team was expecting a second meeting with the US delegation on Monday, a source in Kyiv told AFP, a sign that progress may have been made.

Russia’s state-run TASS news agency cited a source as saying that the meeting with the US had ended after “more than 12 hours of consultations” and that a joint statement on results would be published Tuesday.

‘Trump’s proposal’

At a previous round of talks this month in Jeddah, days after Zelensky’s White House dressing-down by Trump, Kyiv agreed to a US-proposed 30-day ceasefire that was subsequently rejected by Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Officials are now studying a possible resumption of the Black Sea Initiative, an agreement that allowed millions of tons of grain and other food exports to be shipped from Ukraine’s ports.

“The issue of the Black Sea Initiative and all aspects related to the renewal of this initiative is on the agenda today,” Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said in his daily briefing.

“This was President Trump’s proposal and President Putin agreed to it. It was with this mandate that our delegation travelled to Riyadh,” he said.

The US-Ukraine and US-Russia talks were originally planned to take place simultaneously to enable shuttle diplomacy, with the United States going back and forth between the delegations, but they are now taking place one after the other.

When Putin, in a lengthy phone call with Trump, rebuffed the joint US-Ukrainian call for a full and immediate 30-day pause, he proposed instead a halt in attacks on energy facilities.

The traditional adversaries are now discussing the return of the Black Sea Initiative, which was originally brokered by Turkey and the United Nations in 2022.

Russia pulled out of the agreement in 2023, accusing the West of failing to uphold its commitments to ease sanctions on Russia’s own exports of farm produce and fertilizers.

A senior Ukrainian official previously told AFP that Kyiv would propose a broader ceasefire, covering attacks on energy facilities, infrastructure and naval strikes.

Before the missile strike on Sumy, both sides had launched fresh drone attacks on the eve of the negotiations. And Ukraine’s national railway operator said Monday it was countering a sophisticated cyber-attack for the second day running.

Meanwhile, British and French defense chiefs met in London on Monday to discuss plans for allied countries to safeguard any ceasefire deal as part of UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer’s so-called “coalition of the willing”.

Questions remain over what shape such an initiative might take, but Starmer and French President Emmanuel Macron have voiced willingness to put British and French troops on the ground in Ukraine.

“If there is a deal, it’s a deal that has to be defended,” Starmer’s spokesman said.