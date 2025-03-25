The editor-in-chief of US magazine ‘The Atlantic’ said he couldn’t believe his eyes when he received a group text from President Donald Trump’s national security team, outlining the strategy for bombing Houthi rebels in Yemen hours before it happened. National Security Adviser Mike Waltz had created the group on the Signal app and inadvertently included the editor, Jeffrey Goldberg, along with the intended “Principals Committee” members, which included Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth, Special Envoy to the Middle East Steve Witkoff, Vice President JD Vance, and more than a dozen other high-level officials with top security clearance. JOIN US ON TELEGRAM Follow our coverage of the war on the @Kyivpost_official. “The world found out shortly before 2 p.m. eastern time on March 15 that the United States was bombing Houthi targets across Yemen,” Goldberg wrote in his report of the incident. Advertisement “I, however, knew two hours before the first bombs exploded that the attack might be coming. The reason I knew this is that Pete Hegseth, the secretary of defense, had texted me the war plan at 11:44 a.m. The plan included precise information about weapons packages, targets, and timing. “This is going to require some explaining.” It was Waltz who created the group, but Hegseth shared top-secret details including on “targets, weapons the US would be deploying, and attack sequencing” to the group chat. Others, including Vance, added revealing perspectives about the team’s decision-making process. Other Topics of Interest Defining Victory: Ukraine’s Path to Sovereignty and Strategic Clarity In a world where war and diplomacy are tools for achieving goals, one question remains at the heart of the ongoing conflict in Ukraine: What does victory truly look like?

Signal is helping Russians. Secretary of Ukraine’s National Security and Defense Council Serhii Demediuk

The group was using the same encrypted messaging app that Ukrainian defense officials and soldiers commonly use, and that Russian hackers have continually tried to infiltrate. According to a speech by Serhii Demediuk, deputy secretary of Ukraine’s National Security and Defense Council, at the Kyiv International Cyber Resilience Forum earlier this month, Signal remains “one of the most exploited” messaging apps for Russian espionage operations targeting Ukrainian military personnel and government officials. Advertisement Ukrainian officials have claimed that it has gotten to the point that the company has stopped responding to requests from them regarding Russian cyber threats. “With its inaction, Signal is helping Russians gather information, target our soldiers and compromise government officials,” Demediuk said at the conference. No need for hacking, however, when the nation’s top security adviser is sharing closely guarded, top-level communications with the press. Goldberg was careful not reveal any details that would compromise national security, and land him jail, but did include some salacious conversations within the group, including Vance’s take on how this would play with Europe, who have been left to provide for much of Ukraine’s future security absent United States aid. “I am not sure the president is aware how inconsistent this is with his message on Europe right now. There’s a further risk that we see a moderate to severe spike in oil prices. I am willing to support the consensus of the team and keep these concerns to myself. But there is a strong argument for delaying this a month, doing the messaging work on why this matters, seeing where the economy is, etc.” Vance wrote. Advertisement

Somebody needs to get fired. Former Defense Secretary and CIA Director Leon Panetta