WARSAW - The government is preparing a draft law, expected to be revealed before the general election, that would link child benefit payments to parents’ employment and tax contributions in Poland. This development follows presidential candidate Rafał Trzaskowski’s proposal on the matter.

The Polish government’s “Family 800+” program, which gives families 800 zlotys (€192) per month for each child, has become a major topic in the presidential race. This is especially true when it comes to Ukrainian recipients, who are the largest group of foreigners in Poland.

Warsaw mayor proposes limits for Ukranians: Rafał Trzaskowski, Warsaw mayor and favourite of the presidential polls, has proposed limiting the benefit to Ukrainians who officially reside in Poland and pay taxes there.

Trzaskowski stated during an election rally on 17 January that it was a mistake for Western countries like Germany or Sweden to make it profitable to immigrate solely for social benefits, and that this mistake should not be repeated.

According to the Fakt tabloid, the Interior Ministry is preparing an amendment to the law on assistance to Ukrainian citizens due to the ongoing conflict. The amendment will include changes to the access of foreigners to the benefit.

The draft is expected to be submitted for interministerial approval and public consultation in April, ahead of the presidential election.

A February poll by the Pollster Research Institute for Super Express found that 54% of Poles believe that only Ukrainians living in Poland who pay taxes in Poland should receive the 800 zloty child benefit.