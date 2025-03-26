President Volodymyr Zelensky on Tuesday welcomed the deal made in Saudi Arabia on Monday that purports to halt hostilities in the Black Sea. However, he openly fretted about comments made by US special envoy to Moscow, Steve Witkoff, to a Kremlin-friendly US political media personality.

In an interview posted last week, fired Fox News host Tucker Carlson, who gave Russian autocrat Vladimir Putin free rein in an interview last year to expound his propaganda, allowed Witkoff to parrot much the same.

Witkoff said in the right-wing podcast that, “There’s a view within the country of Russia that these are Russian territories,” referring to the regions of Luhansk, Donetsk, Zaporizhzhia, and Kherson regions – southern and eastern Ukrainian territories now occupied by Russian troops.

The comments were reminiscent of those of many others on Trump’s team, most notably those of the new Director of National Intelligence, Tulsi Gabbard, which closely resembled Moscow’s messaging on the more than three-year-old war.

Zelensky did not mince words when asked by a reporter Tuesday about Witkoff’s portrayal of the Ukrainian territories as Russian.

“A lot of the information spread by some people and the person you mentioned... are very much in line with the messages of the Kremlin,” Zelensky responded.

He reflected on the so-called referenda held by Russian authoriies in those territories, which were roundly condemned by international organizations as illegitimate.

“No one can legitimize these referendums because they were held at gunpoint,” Zelensky said, adding that “no one recognizes these territories as Russian.”