President Volodymyr Zelensky on Tuesday welcomed the deal made in Saudi Arabia on Monday that purports to halt hostilities in the Black Sea. However, he openly fretted about comments made by US special envoy to Moscow, Steve Witkoff, to a Kremlin-friendly US political media personality.

In an interview posted last week, fired Fox News host Tucker Carlson, who gave Russian autocrat Vladimir Putin free rein in an interview last year to expound his propaganda, allowed Witkoff to parrot much the same.

JOIN US ON TELEGRAM

Follow our coverage of the war on the @Kyivpost_official.

Witkoff said in the right-wing podcast that, “There’s a view within the country of Russia that these are Russian territories,” referring to the regions of Luhansk, Donetsk, Zaporizhzhia, and Kherson regions – southern and eastern Ukrainian territories now occupied by Russian troops.

Advertisement

The comments were reminiscent of those of many others on Trump’s team, most notably those of the new Director of National Intelligence, Tulsi Gabbard, which closely resembled Moscow’s messaging on the more than three-year-old war.

Zelensky did not mince words when asked by a reporter Tuesday about Witkoff’s portrayal of the Ukrainian territories as Russian.

“A lot of the information spread by some people and the person you mentioned... are very much in line with the messages of the Kremlin,” Zelensky responded.

He reflected on the so-called referenda held by Russian authoriies in those territories, which were roundly condemned by international organizations as illegitimate.

Once Welcomed in US, Ukrainians Now Fret Under Trump
Other Topics of Interest

Once Welcomed in US, Ukrainians Now Fret Under Trump

Ukrainian refugees say the winds of anti-migrant intolerance blowing from Washington are completely out of step with their daily experience in a country where he has always felt welcomed.

“No one can legitimize these referendums because they were held at gunpoint,” Zelensky said, adding that “no one recognizes these territories as Russian.”

Too early to say that they will work.

President Volodymyr Zelensky

Zelensky also responded, at a Tuesday press conference, about details emerging from the White House-Kremlin talks in Riyadh which would ensure safe navigation of commercial vessels through the Black Sea, condemning the use of force in such waters, and preventing commercial vessels from being used for military purposes, alongside control measures involving vessel inspections.

Advertisement

An earlier White House statement on the issue did not clearly state when such a halt would come into effect, or which restrictions would be lifted, and initial statements from Kyiv and Moscow showed apparent disagreements.

“These were the right meetings, the right decisions, the right steps. No one can accuse Ukraine of not moving towards sustainable peace after this,” Zelensky said about the talks’ outcome.

He cautioned, however, that it was “too early to say that it will work.”

Zelensky also criticized Washington’s decision to help restore Russia’s access to the world market for its agricultural goods, saying it was “weakening” the positions of allies. He added that Ukrainians would “do our job to implement the agreements,” though details needed to be ironed out.

To suggest a correction or clarification, write to us here
You can also highlight the text and press Ctrl + Enter
Kyiv Post
Kyiv Post

Kyiv Post is Ukraine’s first and oldest English news organization since 1995. Its international market reach of 97% outside of Ukraine makes it truly Ukraine’s Global – and most reliable – Voice.

POPULAR
Maybe the Kremlin Needs a Break? Ukraine’s Drones Are Pummeling Russia
By Stefan Korshak
Mar. 20
Trump Fumes as Drone and Missile Strikes Continue Despite So-Called Mini Truce
By Kyiv Post
1d ago
HIMARS Strike Wipes Out Four Russian Helicopters in Belgorod
By Julia Struck
2d ago
The Ukrainian Army Invades the Russian Federation – Again
By Stefan Korshak
1d ago
More on Zelensky
Russia Holds Black Sea Security Deal Hostage – Demands Sanctions Relief Ukraine
Russia Holds Black Sea Security Deal Hostage – Demands Sanctions Relief
By Julia Struck
13h ago
Wazzup With Witkoff?, War Crimes and Children, Buzzing Around Belgorod Ukraine
OPINION: Wazzup With Witkoff?, War Crimes and Children, Buzzing Around Belgorod
By Stefan Korshak
15h ago
‘They Have Been Left to Die Out’: Yale Lab Tracking Ukrainian Children to Shut Down by Friday, If Not Saved EXCLUSIVE War in Ukraine
‘They Have Been Left to Die Out’: Yale Lab Tracking Ukrainian Children to Shut Down by Friday, If Not Saved
By Alex Raufoglu
17h ago
Geopolitical Jiu-Jitsu Zelensky
OPINION: Geopolitical Jiu-Jitsu
By Scott Harper
22h ago
Read Next
Russia Launches Largest Drone Attack on Zelensky’s Hometown Since Full-Scale War Began Zelensky
Russia Launches Largest Drone Attack on Zelensky’s Hometown Since Full-Scale War Began
By Kyiv Post
43m ago
The Board Experience: Business Associations as a Way to Develop Ukraine Ukraine
OPINION: The Board Experience: Business Associations as a Way to Develop Ukraine
By Ugo Poletti
1h ago
Once Welcomed in US, Ukrainians Now Fret Under Trump War in Ukraine
Once Welcomed in US, Ukrainians Now Fret Under Trump
By AFP
1h ago
ISW Russian Offensive Campaign Assessment, March 25, 2025 War in Ukraine
ISW Russian Offensive Campaign Assessment, March 25, 2025
By ISW
1h ago
« Previous ‘I Share Your Loathing of European Freeloading’ – Details Emerge of US Security Text Breach; Emojis From Moscow
Next » ISW Russian Offensive Campaign Assessment, March 25, 2025