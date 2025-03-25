The Kremlin has outlined the results of recent US-Russia talks in Saudi Arabia, stating that Moscow will only agree to safe navigation in the Black Sea if sanctions are partially lifted.

According to the Kremlin, under an agreement between the US and Russian presidents, the two sides committed to implementing the “Black Sea Initiative.”

JOIN US ON TELEGRAM

Follow our coverage of the war on the @Kyivpost_official.

This includes ensuring safe navigation, refraining from the use of force, and preventing commercial vessels from being used for military purposes, alongside control measures involving vessel inspections.

“The US will help restore access for Russian agricultural and fertilizer exports to the world market,” the statement reads.

Additionally, the US has pledged to support Russia by reducing maritime insurance costs and expanding access to ports and payment systems for trade transactions.

Advertisement

However, Russia insists that these agreements will only take effect if sanctions are lifted on:

  • Rosselkhozbank and other financial institutions involved in food and fertilizer trade, including their reconnection to SWIFT and reopening of correspondent accounts.
  • Trade finance transactions related to agricultural exports.
  • Russian food and fertilizer exporters, including lifting restrictions on insurance coverage for food shipments.
  • Russian-flagged vessels involved in food and fertilizer trade, ensuring they can dock at international ports.
  • Agricultural machinery and other critical goods used in food and fertilizer production.

A similar reference to US assistance for Russian agricultural exports appeared in the White House’s statement after the talks.

The White House stated that Washington would help “restore Russia’s access to the world market for agricultural and fertilizer exports” while working to reduce maritime insurance costs, and enhance access to ports and payment systems for such transactions.

However, Ukraine has slammed this US-Russia agreement, seeing it as a weakening of sanctions against Moscow on top of Kyiv withholding fire on Russian vessels in the Black Sea, where Kyiv has already strategically defeated Russia’s Black Sea Fleet.

Ukraine, US Agree on Black Sea Security – Russian Warships Must Stay East
Other Topics of Interest

Ukraine, US Agree on Black Sea Security – Russian Warships Must Stay East

The negotiations also resulted in an agreement to impose a complete ban on strikes against the energy infrastructure of both Ukraine and Russia.

President Volodymyr Zelensky told reporters on March 25 that Ukraine did not consent to these concessions for Russia.

“This issue was not on the agenda before the meeting. The Russians, as far as we know, raised it with the American side,” Zelensky said. “We did not agree for this to be included in our joint statement.”

He called the deal a weakening of Ukraine’s negotiating position and a step toward helping Russia.

Advertisement

Moscow earlier claimed that Ukraine’s stance blocked the adoption of a joint statement after the Riyadh talks. Vladimir Chizhov, First Deputy Chairman of Russia’s Defense and Security Committee, said the parties failed to finalize a document but did not specify how Ukraine influenced the outcome.

Furthermore, Zelensky said that Ukraine was not present at the US-Russia negotiations, meaning Kyiv lacks details on what exactly was agreed upon.

“Umerov (Defence minister) contacted me. I told him this is not a discussion about an unconditional or even partial ceasefire – whether in the air or at sea – linked to lifting trade barriers for Russia’s agricultural exports,” Zelensky said.

Meanwhile, the Kremlin claims that Russia and the US also agreed to implement a 30-day ban on strikes against energy infrastructure in both Russia and Ukraine, starting on March 18, 2025, with the option to extend or withdraw from the deal if either party violates it.

“Russia and the United States will continue working toward a durable and lasting peace,” the Kremlin statement reads.

Advertisement

Ukraine, and the US have jointly agreed on measures to ensure safe navigation in the Black Sea, warning that any movement of Russian warships beyond the eastern part of the sea would be a violation of the agreement.

Ukraine’s Defense Minister said that Ukraine would maintain the right to self-defense.

A key outcome of the talks in Saudi Arabia was an agreement to ban strikes on energy infrastructure in both Ukraine and Russia. Zelensky confirmed that Kyiv provided the US with a list of critical sites requiring protection and welcomed third-party involvement, such as Turkey or European partners, to monitor the agreements.

Additionally, the US reaffirmed its support in securing the return of Ukrainian POWs and children.

Despite these agreements, Zelensky expressed deep skepticism about Russia’s commitment to truces, stating, “There is no faith in the Russians, but we will do our job.”

To suggest a correction or clarification, write to us here
You can also highlight the text and press Ctrl + Enter
Julia Struck
Julia Struck
Julia Struck is a news writer and Kyiv Post correspondent who has previously worked as a parliamentary editor, journalist, and news editor. She has specialized in covering the work of Ukrainian parliament, government, and law enforcement agencies.
POPULAR
Maybe the Kremlin Needs a Break? Ukraine’s Drones Are Pummeling Russia
By Stefan Korshak
Mar. 20
Trump Fumes as Drone and Missile Strikes Continue Despite So-Called Mini Truce
By Kyiv Post
1d ago
HIMARS Strike Wipes Out Four Russian Helicopters in Belgorod
By Julia Struck
1d ago
The Ukrainian Army Invades the Russian Federation – Again
By Stefan Korshak
1d ago
More on Black Sea Grain Deal
‘The One Who Brought This War Must Take It Away’ – US-Ukraine Talks Wrap Up in Riyadh Black Sea Grain Deal
‘The One Who Brought This War Must Take It Away’ – US-Ukraine Talks Wrap Up in Riyadh
By Kyiv Post
2d ago
Russia, US to Discuss Reviving Black Sea Grain Deal in Saudi Talks on March 24 US
Russia, US to Discuss Reviving Black Sea Grain Deal in Saudi Talks on March 24
By Kyiv Post
Mar. 20
Odesa in Kremlin’s Sights Again: A Week of Attacks on Port Facilities Odesa
Odesa in Kremlin’s Sights Again: A Week of Attacks on Port Facilities
By Ugo Poletti
Oct. 14, 2024
Ukraine Says 13 Million Tonnes Exported Through Black Sea Corridor Ukraine
Ukraine Says 13 Million Tonnes Exported Through Black Sea Corridor
By AFP
Dec. 31, 2023
Read Next
‘No One Recognizes These Territories as Russian’– Zelensky Welcomes Black Sea Deal but Is Concerned About Witkoff’s Stance Zelensky
‘No One Recognizes These Territories as Russian’– Zelensky Welcomes Black Sea Deal but Is Concerned About Witkoff’s Stance
By Kyiv Post
38m ago
‘I Share Your Loathing of European Freeloading’ – Details Emerge of US Security Text Breach; Emojis From Moscow Security
‘I Share Your Loathing of European Freeloading’ – Details Emerge of US Security Text Breach; Emojis From Moscow
By John Moretti
2h ago
Ukraine, US Agree on Black Sea Security – Russian Warships Must Stay East BREAKING Ukraine
Ukraine, US Agree on Black Sea Security – Russian Warships Must Stay East
By Julia Struck
9h ago
‘We Can’t Take Zelensky’s Word’ – Russia Demands Guarantees Before Grain Deal Black Sea Grain Deal
‘We Can’t Take Zelensky’s Word’ – Russia Demands Guarantees Before Grain Deal
By Kyiv Post
10h ago
« Previous ‘We Can’t Take Zelensky’s Word’ – Russia Demands Guarantees Before Grain Deal
Next » ‘I Share Your Loathing of European Freeloading’ – Details Emerge of US Security Text Breach; Emojis From Moscow