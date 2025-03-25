The Kremlin has outlined the results of recent US-Russia talks in Saudi Arabia, stating that Moscow will only agree to safe navigation in the Black Sea if sanctions are partially lifted.

According to the Kremlin, under an agreement between the US and Russian presidents, the two sides committed to implementing the “Black Sea Initiative.”

This includes ensuring safe navigation, refraining from the use of force, and preventing commercial vessels from being used for military purposes, alongside control measures involving vessel inspections.

“The US will help restore access for Russian agricultural and fertilizer exports to the world market,” the statement reads.

Additionally, the US has pledged to support Russia by reducing maritime insurance costs and expanding access to ports and payment systems for trade transactions.

However, Russia insists that these agreements will only take effect if sanctions are lifted on:

Rosselkhozbank and other financial institutions involved in food and fertilizer trade, including their reconnection to SWIFT and reopening of correspondent accounts.

Trade finance transactions related to agricultural exports.

Russian food and fertilizer exporters, including lifting restrictions on insurance coverage for food shipments.

Russian-flagged vessels involved in food and fertilizer trade, ensuring they can dock at international ports.

Agricultural machinery and other critical goods used in food and fertilizer production.

A similar reference to US assistance for Russian agricultural exports appeared in the White House’s statement after the talks.

The White House stated that Washington would help “restore Russia’s access to the world market for agricultural and fertilizer exports” while working to reduce maritime insurance costs, and enhance access to ports and payment systems for such transactions.

However, Ukraine has slammed this US-Russia agreement, seeing it as a weakening of sanctions against Moscow on top of Kyiv withholding fire on Russian vessels in the Black Sea, where Kyiv has already strategically defeated Russia’s Black Sea Fleet.

President Volodymyr Zelensky told reporters on March 25 that Ukraine did not consent to these concessions for Russia.

“This issue was not on the agenda before the meeting. The Russians, as far as we know, raised it with the American side,” Zelensky said. “We did not agree for this to be included in our joint statement.”

He called the deal a weakening of Ukraine’s negotiating position and a step toward helping Russia.

Moscow earlier claimed that Ukraine’s stance blocked the adoption of a joint statement after the Riyadh talks. Vladimir Chizhov, First Deputy Chairman of Russia’s Defense and Security Committee, said the parties failed to finalize a document but did not specify how Ukraine influenced the outcome.

Furthermore, Zelensky said that Ukraine was not present at the US-Russia negotiations, meaning Kyiv lacks details on what exactly was agreed upon.

“Umerov (Defence minister) contacted me. I told him this is not a discussion about an unconditional or even partial ceasefire – whether in the air or at sea – linked to lifting trade barriers for Russia’s agricultural exports,” Zelensky said.

Meanwhile, the Kremlin claims that Russia and the US also agreed to implement a 30-day ban on strikes against energy infrastructure in both Russia and Ukraine, starting on March 18, 2025, with the option to extend or withdraw from the deal if either party violates it.

“Russia and the United States will continue working toward a durable and lasting peace,” the Kremlin statement reads.

Ukraine, and the US have jointly agreed on measures to ensure safe navigation in the Black Sea, warning that any movement of Russian warships beyond the eastern part of the sea would be a violation of the agreement.

Ukraine’s Defense Minister said that Ukraine would maintain the right to self-defense.

A key outcome of the talks in Saudi Arabia was an agreement to ban strikes on energy infrastructure in both Ukraine and Russia. Zelensky confirmed that Kyiv provided the US with a list of critical sites requiring protection and welcomed third-party involvement, such as Turkey or European partners, to monitor the agreements.

Additionally, the US reaffirmed its support in securing the return of Ukrainian POWs and children.

Despite these agreements, Zelensky expressed deep skepticism about Russia’s commitment to truces, stating, “There is no faith in the Russians, but we will do our job.”