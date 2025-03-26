Top diplomats of Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania on Tuesday expressed their cautious support for the Trump administration’s peace efforts with Ukraine and Russia, as they remain skeptical of Moscow’s intentions, and urged for proper monitoring and verification mechanisms to be in place in order to force the Kremlin to honor the agreements reached.

During their meeting with US Secretary of State Marco Rubio at the State Department, the foreign ministers of Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania also called for continued military assistance to Ukraine on the one hand, and economic pressure on Russia on the other, to secure tangible results, Kyiv Post’s Washington correspondent reports.

The ministers also stressed the importance of international accountability, non-recognition of forced annexations, along with the need for a sustainable ceasefire in Ukraine.

“We will never agree to forceful change of borders,” Latvia’s Baiba Braze told a joint press conference when responding to Kyiv Post’s questions.

Latvia will keep on with its support to Kyiv and “a Ukrainian-led process,” as she put it.

She went on to explain: “Ukraine is the biggest country in Europe. Its [military], a significant democratic force within the country. I mean, the [Verkhovna Rada] is continuing to work despite the war… So, we should not underestimate Ukraine.”

Estonia’s Margus Tsahkna praised the proposal for a 30-day ceasefire made in Jeddah a couple of weeks ago, saying it clearly showed that both the US and Ukraine were committed to achieving peace. However, he added, “Russia has shown it is not ready for peace because it is continuing its brutal attacks against Ukraine.”

He went on to add, “we need to understand that Russia is a brutal country, and the war is very brutal.”

Lithuania’s Kestutis Budrys also suggested that the Kremlin was yet to prove its clear interest in achieving peace. “It’s in our interest to have sustainable peace not repetition [of hostilities] after a short period.”

Lithuanian Foreign Minister Kęstutis Budrys (L), Latvian Foreign Minister Baiba Braže and Estonian Foreign Minister Margus Tsahkna (R) at a joint press conference in Washington DC on March 25. (Photo by Kyiv Post / Alex)

He also added that “we have no illusions about the intentions of Russia.” Lithuania, he said, will contribute by supporting Kyiv on its part – with training of Ukraine Armed Forces, as well as with the economic and other assistance that Ukraine needs. “And also, we are ready to join the ‘coalition of the willing’ to be present in Ukraine.”

The Ministers also added that the security assistance and the presence of rotating US troops in the Baltic States boosted their countries’ deterrence and defense posture and helped maintain peace in the region and beyond.

While in Washington, the top Baltic diplomats also met with Senators Mitch McConnell, Jeanne Shaheen, and Jerry Moran, highlighting US leadership, a close transatlantic bond, and efforts to achieve a just and lasting peace in Ukraine.

The ministers also participated in a commemoration event of the biggest Stalin-era Soviet mass deportations from the Baltic states known as the “March Deportations” at Washington’s Victims of Communism Memorial.