The first cargo ships are heading to Ukraine to load grain for African and Asian markets since the collapse of a deal with Russia to ensure the safety ships exporting via the Black Sea, a Kyiv official said Saturday.

In July, Russia scuppered a key deal brokered by the UN and Turkey that guaranteed safe passage for grain shipments from Ukrainian ports, and stepped up attacks on Ukraine's port infrastructure.

could be interesting for you:

In August, Ukraine announced the establishment of a "humanitarian corridor" in the Black Sea to circumvent Russia's blockade.

Since then, five vessels have used the corridor to exit Ukraine's ports. "The first civilian ships used the temporary corridor to enter Ukrainian ports," Deputy Prime Minister Oleksandr Kubrakov said in a statement on Facebook.

He said the two ships, the Resilient Africa and Aroyat, were en route to load nearly 20,000 tonnes of wheat for African and Asian countries.

"The vessels are under the flag of Palau," he added.

To suggest a correction or clarification, write to us here
You can also highlight the text and press Ctrl + Enter
AFP
AFP
RELATED ARTICLES
Russia’s Invasion Cannot Derail Ukraine’s Rule of Law Reforms War in Ukraine
6 minutes ago
OPINION: Russia’s Invasion Cannot Derail Ukraine’s Rule of Law Reforms
By Denys Maslov
Ukraine Says Shot Down 30 Drones in New Attack War in Ukraine
2 hours ago
Ukraine Says Shot Down 30 Drones in New Attack
By AFP
Five Blows to a Tyrant – Ensuring Victory for Ukraine and the West EXCLUSIVE War in Ukraine
2 hours ago
OPINION: Five Blows to a Tyrant – Ensuring Victory for Ukraine and the West
By Oksana Bashuk Hepburn
Sponsored content

Comments (0)

https://www.kyivpost.com/assets/images/author.png
Best Oldest Newest
Write the first comment for this!
« Previous Incredible Headcam Footage Shows Ukrainian Assault on Destroyed Andriivka
Next » ISW Russian Offensive Campaign Assessment, September 16, 2023