A Russian drone strike has damaged port infrastructure in the coastal Ukrainian city of Odesa.

Ukraine’s armed forces said air defenses were working “non-stop for almost three hours” to repel Iraninan-made Shahed-136 drones launched from the Sea of Azov through the Black Sea.

“The enemy’s obvious target was the port and industrial infrastructure of the region,” the Operational Command South wrote on Telegram.

The strike damaged port infrastructure, regional governor Oleg Kiper said, adding that there were no reports of casualties.

"On the night of August 2, Russian armed forces carried out a drone attack on Odesa," the general prosecutor's office said in a statement.

"The enemy attacked port facilities and industrial infrastructure of the Danube."

As a result of the attack, a grain elevator, grain silos and warehouses were damaged or destroyed, prosecutors said. The Izmail district prosecutor's office has opened a probe, the statement added.

Russia has been pounding Odesa, a centuries-old city on the shores of the Black Sea and one of Ukraine's main ports, since Moscow withdrew from a grain deal last month that allowed Kyiv's exports despite the war. 

The landmark deal had allowed the shipment of around 33 million tonnes of grain to leave Ukrainian ports.

Kyiv was also attacked by Russian drones overnight. Authorities in the capital said “more than ten” had been intercepted and downed and no casualties were reported.

