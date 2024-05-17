In early May, Timothy Garton Ash won Canada’s prestigious 2024 Lionel Gelber Prize for his book “Homelands: A Personal History of Europe.” The renowned British historian and Professor of European Studies at the University of Oxford donated the prize money of 50,000 Canadian dollars (about $36,600 US) to the Ukrainian military.
Ash came to Ukraine to hand over – together, with the “Come Back Alive” Foundation – equipment worth a total of about $70,000 to the fighters of the 409th Separate Rifle Battalion of the 22nd Mechanized Brigade.
The military unit received: four DJI Mavic 3T quadcopters, 10 thermal imaging monoculars, 10 night vision monoculars, as well as four Minox monoculars.
“I can think of no better use for a prize received for a book about recent European history than to donate it towards equipping the Ukrainian Armed Forces for victory. Because nothing less than the future of Europe is at stake in this war,” Ash said.
Professor Ash came to Ukraine to present the Ukrainian edition of “Homelands,” published by Vivat in Kharkiv.
In it, the author reveals the historical path of the European continent from the end of the Second World War to the full-scale invasion of Ukraine and the present day. He writes about the preconditions, consequences of the war for Europe, and points out Vladimir Putin’s longstanding plans to revive the empire.
For this work, Ash took home the 2024 Lionel Gelber Prize, a literary award for the best non-fiction book in the world in English on foreign affairs.
This is not the first time Timothy Garton Ash is visiting Ukraine. In December 2022 and last February, he lectured at the Ukrainian Catholic University and Kyiv-Mohyla Academy.
Timothy Garton Ash is the author of ten other books about contemporary European history and of many articles about contemporary Ukraine.
Thank you, professor.
An inspiring human of great sense of morality.
Even in the midst of irritating delays in allied national weapons support for Ukraine the first few months of 2024, Ukraine continued to have amazing war impact with its home grown drone program. To large extent their drone success was supported by individual donors & volunteers like ourselves. Our donations largely bridged those months in weapons supply gaps created by our slower moving democratic institutes.
A May2, 2024 Forbes article notes that Ukraines 'Army of Drones', (a crowdfunding campaign on United24 platform): "By late April, it had raised $108 million, bought 3,300 drones, and received 400 drone donations. Currently the campaign is collecting money to purchase ten Danish RQ-35 Heidrun drones.".
This is democracy at the global grassroots level. Citizens worldwide can cast their vote that they want Ukraine to rightfully win this war by donating to United24's drone campaign. They host other humanitarian aid campaigns as well.
Thank you all who choose to support our fellow democracy Ukraine in its time of need.