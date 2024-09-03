Eugene Czolij has again been selected by his peers for inclusion in the Nineteenth Edition of The Best Lawyers in Canada 2025 for his work in Corporate and Commercial Litigation.

Since 2012, he has been listed annually in The Best Lawyers in Canada

Best Lawyers is one of the oldest and most respected publications in the legal profession.

Eugene Czolij was called to the Quebec Bar in 1982 and is a partner at Lapointe Rosenstein Marchand Melançon, one of the largest independent law firms in Quebec.

Since 2020, has been the Honorary Consul of Ukraine in Montreal and was President of the Ukrainian World Congress from 2008 to 2018.

Since 2019, he has been President of NGO “Ukraine-2050”, a non-profit organization established to help implement, within one generation – by 2050 – strategies for the sustainable development of Ukraine as a fully independent, territorially integral, democratic, reformed and economically competitive European state.

In 2016, Eugene Czolij received an honorary doctorate from Lviv Polytechnic National University in Ukraine for his contribution to promoting Ukraine’s interests and its Euro-integration.

In 2019, he received an honorary doctorate from the National University of Kyiv-Mohyla Academy in Ukraine for his outstanding achievements as a community leader.

Eugene Czolij is a frequent commentator and contributor to the Kyiv Post.