Eugene Czolij has again been selected by his peers for inclusion in the Nineteenth Edition of The Best Lawyers in Canada 2025 for his work in Corporate and Commercial Litigation.

Since 2012, he has been listed annually in The Best Lawyers in Canada

JOIN US ON TELEGRAM

Follow our coverage of the war on the @Kyivpost_official.

Best Lawyers is one of the oldest and most respected publications in the legal profession.

Eugene Czolij was called to the Quebec Bar in 1982 and is a partner at Lapointe Rosenstein Marchand Melançon, one of the largest independent law firms in Quebec.

Since 2020, has been the Honorary Consul of Ukraine in Montreal and was President of the Ukrainian World Congress from 2008 to 2018.

Since 2019, he has been President of NGO “Ukraine-2050”, a non-profit organization established to help implement, within one generation – by 2050 – strategies for the sustainable development of Ukraine as a fully independent, territorially integral, democratic, reformed and economically competitive European state.

Advertisement

In 2016, Eugene Czolij received an honorary doctorate from Lviv Polytechnic National University in Ukraine for his contribution to promoting Ukraine’s interests and its Euro-integration.

In 2019, he received an honorary doctorate from the National University of Kyiv-Mohyla Academy in Ukraine for his outstanding achievements as a community leader.

Eugene Czolij is a frequent commentator and contributor to the Kyiv Post.

‘Escalation Argument Is Flawed’ – Kuleba Comments on Western Weapon Policies
Other Topics of Interest

‘Escalation Argument Is Flawed’ – Kuleba Comments on Western Weapon Policies

In his last interview as Foreign Minister, Kuleba said Russian missiles are just metal, not people, and it should not be considered an escalation if NATO were to down Russian missiles over Ukraine.
To suggest a correction or clarification, write to us here
You can also highlight the text and press Ctrl + Enter
Kyiv Post
Kyiv Post
The Kyiv Post is Ukraine's English-language newspaper and proud winner of the 2014 Missouri Honor Medal for Distinguished Service in Journalism. The newspaper's first print edition came out on Oct. 18, 1995, and went online in 1997.
Read Next
12 Hours of Power Daily in Ukraine’s Best Winter Scenario – Energy Experts Ukraine
12 Hours of Power Daily in Ukraine’s Best Winter Scenario – Energy Experts
By Kyiv Post
16h ago
Ukrainian Government Overhaul, Day Two: Another Set of Ministers Voted In Ukraine
Ukrainian Government Overhaul, Day Two: Another Set of Ministers Voted In
By Olena Hrazhdan
19h ago
‘Escalation Argument Is Flawed’ – Kuleba Comments on Western Weapon Policies Ukraine
‘Escalation Argument Is Flawed’ – Kuleba Comments on Western Weapon Policies
By Kyiv Post
2d ago
Ukraine’s Foreign Minister Says NATO Invitation Possible Before 2025 Summit Ukraine
Ukraine’s Foreign Minister Says NATO Invitation Possible Before 2025 Summit
By Kyiv Post
2d ago
Sponsored content
« Previous Putin in Mongolia Under Cloud of War Crimes Accusations
Next » Romanian Government Approves Patriot System Donation to Ukraine