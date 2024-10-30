The president’s chief of staff, Andriy Yermak, was in Washington on Tuesday to discuss President Volodymyr Zelensky’s Victory Plan with US National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan. In a post on X, Yermak described the nature of their meeting: JOIN US ON TELEGRAM Follow our coverage of the war on the @Kyivpost_official. “We discussed Ukraine’s Victory Plan, the implementation of the Peace Formula, the front lines, weapons, and North Korean soldiers whom Russia is preparing for war. Military assistance to Ukraine, sanctions against Russia, and increasing pressure on Moscow’s allies are essential,” Yermak wrote. “Over the years of cooperation, Jake and I have managed to quickly find solutions, fulfilling the tasks set by our presidents, which were subsequently coordinated between the leaders of our nations.” Advertisement On the topic of weapons, Washington has still not changed its official position on the use of American-provided long-range weapons deep in Russian territory. Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin said in his visit to Kyiv this month that such weapons were not essential for use on those targets, insisting that Ukraine’s drones now had roughly the range of those American missiles. Another sticking point on Zelensky’s road map to a just peace was Ukraine’s insistence that it join NATO immediately. US officials have not signaled a change of position on that either, saying that the Alliance would extend an invitation to Kyiv only after the war with Russia is over. But Sullivan, in remarks this summer, made it clear that this invitation would be extended when the time is right. Other Topics of Interest ISW Russian Offensive Campaign Assessment, October, 29, 2024 Latest from the Institute for the Study of War. “And finally, yes, we said at NATO very simply Ukraine’s future is in NATO,” Sullivan said at a press conference in July. “We meant it. That’s not up for negotiation. That’s something that now all 31 allies have committed to.”

I am working in the United States under the assignment of President of Ukraine @ZelenskyyUa.



Meeting with my good friend, the National Security Advisor to the President of the United States, @JakeSullivan46. pic.twitter.com/OoMmWVORNt — Andriy Yermak (@AndriyYermak) October 29, 2024

Russian forces closer to capturing Selydove, near Pokrovsk While Russia’s defense ministry on Tuesday claimed that its forces had captured the Donetsk town of Selydove, as Moscow’s troops advance closer to the key logistics hub of Pokrovsk, the Institute for the Study of War (ISW) has not confirmed that the town has been completely overtaken, as many Western media outlets suggest. ISW analysts clarified that the Kremlin’s forces have made significant advances in districts around the town. Advertisement “Russian forces recently advanced in western and central Selydove (southeast of Pokrovsk)…” the ISW wrote “and recently advanced in central Novodmytrivka (southeast of Pokrovsk and southeast of Selydove)… Russian milbloggers claimed that Russian forces advanced north and southeast of Novodmytrivka, southwest of Selydove, and south of Hirnyk.” Meanwhile, the ISW continued, a Russian source claimed that small groups of Ukrainian forces are still operating in western Selydove. The frontline town sits about 10 miles (16 kilometers) southeast of Pokrovsk, an important transportation hub in that part of the region. “As a result of successful operations... the town of Selidovo in the Donetsk region is fully liberated,” the Russian Defense Ministry said in a release (using the Russian spelling for Selydove.) Advertisement

For archival purposes, one from Selydove. It looks like the Russians planted a flag at every building and filmed it lol



48.149162, 37.302092@GeoConfirmed

Based on : https://t.co/d4VltwhUmh



Source: https://t.co/VkC6NTy6qX pic.twitter.com/08Rpxtbb5g — Zese (@zese_z) October 29, 2024