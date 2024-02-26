Overview:
- Zelensky at Munich conference has little time (well, some time, for CNN), to address pro-Trump isolationist chatter
- Moscow at war with Ukraine for two years, but you wouldn’t know that from Kremlin-controlled media
- Russians still gaining along Bakhmut outskirts
- AFU struggling to hold down hard-earned left bank of Dnipro River
- Human Rights observer says AFU’s surrendering soldiers killed by Russian forces
In Munich, Zelensky fires back at Republican lawmaker who said the US can’t support Kyiv
At the Munich Security Conference over this weekend, US Senator JD Vance (R-OH) reiterated his belief that the US cannot continue to supply Ukraine with arms.
“We simply do not have manufacturing capacity to support a ground war in Eastern Europe indefinitely. And I think it’s incumbent upon leaders to articulate this for their populations,” Vance said in a sideline interview with Politico. “How long is this expected to go on? How much is it expected to cost? And importantly, how are we actually supposed to produce the weapons necessary to support the Ukrainians?”
The 39-year-old first-time senator said, “There’s a real lack of strategic clarity" about what we're supposed to accomplish.” Fortunately for Kyiv, a $60 billion aid bill for Ukraine has already passed the Senate, despite Vance’s grandstanding. That measure now sits in front of the lower house of Congress, sadly populated by just enough right-wingers who think like Vance and are loyal to former president Donald Trump, in order to keep the bill from going to a vote on the floor to date.
The annual Munich Security Conference remains a bastion of pro-NATO hawks who don’t take kindly to this sort of Trump-like populist and isolationist sentiment.
President Volodomyr Zelensky, also at the conference for the two-year anniversary of the Russian invasion of his country, responded to Vance’s comments on CNN, saying, “I’m not sure that he understands what’s going on here.” That interview will air in its entirety on Monday.
Railway Station Destroyed After Russian Attack in Kostyantynivka
One can only hope, for journalism's sake, that it will be a little tougher than the video brochure of the “special operation” that Tucker Carlson laid out for Russian dictator Vladimir Putin recently.
CNN has an answer to the Tucker/Putin interview.— Make Peace Now; alternative news (@AlternatNews) February 9, 2024
Their interview with Zelensky. 🤮pic.twitter.com/RnIWZyxdgi
Moscow keeps mum on war’s anniversary
As Kyiv pays tribute to the sacrifices made by Ukrainians over the course of the war that has reached its two year anniversary, no such news out of Moscow.
As quoted by the ISW, Russian opposition media outlet Agentstvo Novosti reported Sunday that “Russian state TV channels Rossiya 1 and Channel One (Perviy Kanal) and Gazprom Media-owned TV channel NTV did not mention the two-year anniversary of the start of Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine in broadcasts” over the weekend.
“Agentstvo Novosti stated that Russian political commentator Mikhail Leontev noted in a February 24 broadcast of the “Vremya” program on Channel One that it was the two-year anniversary of the start of the war but did not offer further statements on the topic,” ISW analysts wrote.
Operations: Bakhmut
Geolocated footage posted on Sunday and flagged by the Institute for the Study of War (ISW) seems to indicate that Russian forces recently advanced closer to Bakhmut over the weekend. Specifically, units moved north of Ivanivske (west of Bakhmut) as fighting continued near Ivanivske; northwest of Bakhmut near Bohdanivka; and southwest of Bakhmut near Klishchiivka, Andriivka, Niu York, and Pivdenne.
Російські військові розстрілюють 9 українських військових на північ від Іванівського, Донецька область.— EjShahid (@EjShahid) February 25, 2024
Location: N of Ivanivske, Donetsk Oblast, Ukraine
48.590044, 37.919083@GeoConfirmed @UAControlMap https://t.co/11uiWBkxcc pic.twitter.com/wGvVrpiohN
According to the ISW, elements of the Russian 177th Naval Infantry Regiment (Caspian Flotilla) are reportedly operating south of Bakhmut.
Operations: Dnipro River
Images posted on line on Sunday and verified by the ISW also show that Moscow’s units are closing in on Armed Forces of Ukraine troops (AFU) in the village of Krynky, which Ukrainian operatives have been holding down ever since their courageous eastward crossing of the Dnipro River.
The footage indicated that Russian forces marginally advanced along Ostap Vyshnyi Street in Krynky amid heavy fighting around the village often described as “a few rows of fishing homes.”
Moscow’s bloggers would have us believe that Russian forces have entirely recaptured the settlement, but the ISW has seen no evidence of these claims. What the ISW can report is that “Elements of the 45th Guards Spetsnaz Brigade and the newly formed 337th VDV Regiment (104th VDV Division) are reportedly operating in and near Krynky.”
Human Rights Commissioner says invaders again executed group of Ukrainian POWs
Dmytro Lubinets, the Ukrainian parliament’s Commissioner for Human Rights, posted on social media this weekend that a war crime was committed in the Donetsk region this weekend when Russian troops killed surrendering Ukrainain troops, execution-style. The alleged crime happened in the Bakhmut area, where fighting has been heavy in recent days.
"On the video that we were able to watch we saw that the Ukrainian soldiers were surrendering: they held their hands up and showed they were unarmed, posing no threat. The Russians were supposed to take them captive, but instead they mercilessly shot them dead,” Lubinets posted.
He said there were about seven Russian soldiers involved in the execution.
Lubinets plans to file “formal letters with the UN and the International Committee of the Red Cross with a request to record and publicly admit that the Russian military is killing Ukrainian prisoners of war,” state media Ukrinform said.
You can also highlight the text and press Ctrl + Enter
Comments (0)