Zelensky at Munich conference has little time (well, some time, for CNN), to address pro-Trump isolationist chatter

Moscow at war with Ukraine for two years, but you wouldn’t know that from Kremlin-controlled media

Russians still gaining along Bakhmut outskirts

AFU struggling to hold down hard-earned left bank of Dnipro River

Human Rights observer says AFU’s surrendering soldiers killed by Russian forces

In Munich, Zelensky fires back at Republican lawmaker who said the US can’t support Kyiv

At the Munich Security Conference over this weekend, US Senator JD Vance (R-OH) reiterated his belief that the US cannot continue to supply Ukraine with arms.

“We simply do not have manufacturing capacity to support a ground war in Eastern Europe indefinitely. And I think it’s incumbent upon leaders to articulate this for their populations,” Vance said in a sideline interview with Politico. “How long is this expected to go on? How much is it expected to cost? And importantly, how are we actually supposed to produce the weapons necessary to support the Ukrainians?”

The 39-year-old first-time senator said, “There’s a real lack of strategic clarity" about what we're supposed to accomplish.” Fortunately for Kyiv, a $60 billion aid bill for Ukraine has already passed the Senate, despite Vance’s grandstanding. That measure now sits in front of the lower house of Congress, sadly populated by just enough right-wingers who think like Vance and are loyal to former president Donald Trump, in order to keep the bill from going to a vote on the floor to date.

The annual Munich Security Conference remains a bastion of pro-NATO hawks who don’t take kindly to this sort of Trump-like populist and isolationist sentiment.

President Volodomyr Zelensky, also at the conference for the two-year anniversary of the Russian invasion of his country, responded to Vance’s comments on CNN, saying, “I’m not sure that he understands what’s going on here.” That interview will air in its entirety on Monday.

One can only hope, for journalism's sake, that it will be a little tougher than the video brochure of the “special operation” that Tucker Carlson laid out for Russian dictator Vladimir Putin recently.