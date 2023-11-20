Ukrainian Marines holding a tenuous bridgehead on the left bank of the Dnipro River were slugging it out against Russian defenses on Monday, trading artillery strikes and countering Kremlin air strikes with mass drone raids, officials and open sources said.

Serhiy Bratchuk, head of the Odesa regional defense command, in comments televised nationally on Sunday evening, said that units dug in at the main Ukrainian enclave around the village of Krynky were holding their positions under regular Russian air and artillery attacks that had leveled most buildings in the vicinity – but Marine fortifications were still capable.

Elements of four Ukrainian Marine brigades began small boat crossings of Ukraine’s biggest waterway on Oct. 14. By early November, Russian and Ukrainian military information platforms were widely reporting Ukrainian troops had grabbed and dug into two toeholds, one near the village of Pishchanikva and the other near the village of Krynky.

The first official Ukrainian acknowledgment of the risky amphibious operation was made public on Nov. 17. According to open-source reports, the relative size of the Ukrainian force across the river remains relatively small with 200-300 men at either bridgehead.

Bratchuk said the most intense combat in the sector currently is in the vicinity of Krynky. Little terrain is changing hands but bombardments on both sides are intense, and currently, the Ukrainian objective is to establish fire dominance by using the Armed Forces of Ukraine’s (AFU), longer-ranged, more accurate artillery to force Russian guns and howitzers away from the Marine positions.

Light Ukrainian bombardment weapons have transferred to the left bank to help, and Marine patrols and drone raids have crossed Russian lines to hit Kremlin rear area targets, he said.

“The Marines are not only holding, but at present we can speak of counter-battery battles, not just firing from the right bank, but from the left bank as well,” Bratchuk said. “Behind-the-lines raids, sabotage, attacks against Russian troops and equipment… It’s possible to single out the 501st (Marine) Battalion which (used drones and) destroyed several (Russian) vehicles carrying military materiel along the road Oleshki-Nova Kakhovka.”

Bratchuk said Marines have suffered losses but claimed the Krynky bridgehead is still viable. A close hold on information from the bridgeheads is necessary to protect troops, but, Russian official sites and military information platforms on Monday acknowledged the Ukrainian troop presence around Krynky but claimed Kremlin artillery and air strikes are inflicting heavy casualties on the Ukrainian Marines and slowly grinding down their positions. Moscow-supported “military correspondent” Boris Rozhin contradicted a Bratchuk claim that Ukrainian troops had made minor advances around Krynky.