In early exit polls of French elections wrapping up Sunday evening, a coalition of left-wing parties looked set to beat the far-right party led by Marine Le Pen, and also President Emmanuel Macron’s ruling center-left coalition, in what Agence France Presse (AFP) called a “stunning outcome” of parliamentary elections.

None of the groups won an absolute majority in the second round of the poll. Still, it projected an unexpected reversal of fortunes for Le Pen’s National Rally (RN), which was previously poised to change France’s course on key issues, especially funding for Kyiv.

Le Pen’s party led the race after the June 30 first round of voting, with opinion polls predicting that her group would lead parliament after Sunday’s run-off.

Instead, the New Popular Front (NFP), formed last month after Macron called snap elections brought together the previously divided Socialists, Greens, Communists, and the hard-left France Unbowed (LFI).

The nascent coalition led the voting in exit polls but perhaps did not have enough for an outright majority, meaning France may face a political problem in the coming weeks.

It seemed clear by Sunday night that Macron’s centrist alliance would have dozens fewer members of parliament, but it held up “better than expected,” AFP wrote. Macron called for “prudence and analysis of the results,” said one of his aides on Sunday.

The specter of a right-wing government in Paris loomed large for Ukraine. Le Pen told CNN in an interview before Sunday's polls that her party would not only stop talk of French troop deployments to Ukraine – once a Macron discussion topic – but also stop Kyiv’s use of French-supplied long-range missiles on targets inside Russia.

Macron was one of the first leaders publicly to allow Ukraine to strike targets inside Russia with Western weapons, setting the stage for Washington and other allies to do the same. The practice by all accounts has increased the momentum of Ukraine’s defense and put the Kremlin on its heels.

Le Pen, meanwhile, said in the CNN interview that her “red line” on Ukraine was to make sure France did not become a “co-belligerent” in the defense of the Russian invasion.

As poll numbers rolled in, AFP reported, Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk said the result would lead to “disappointment” in Russia and “relief” in Ukraine, while his Spanish counterpart, socialist Pedro Sanchez, celebrated France’s “rejection of the far right.”