A meme appeared on social media shortly after Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine began on Feb. 24, 2022: “This is the third day of an eight-year war that Ukraine has been fighting with Russia for more than three and a half centuries.”

But if we want to be sticklers for dates, then Nov. 30, 2013 is as good a day as any to mark the beginning of the ongoing war in Ukraine.

Why? Nine days prior to that date, on Nov. 21, students in Kyiv descended into Independence Square – better known as the Maidan – in order to protest President Viktor Yanukovych’s decision to renege on a long-prepared EU Association Agreement. On Nov. 30 the peaceful demonstrators were attacked by riot police.

Euromaidan

The students dubbed the demonstration “Euromaidan.” They wanted to recreate the peaceful Orange Revolution in the winter of 2004-05, which had overturned the fraudulent election of Yanukovych and ushered in the presidency of Viktor Yushchenko.

Fast-forward to 2010 and Yanukovych made a remarkable political comeback, winning what most deemed to be free and fair elections. For three years Ukrainians had more or less accepted the corruption that followed, largely because of the promise that cooperation with the EU would bring an end to it.

But reneging on the EU Association Agreement, which 52 percent of the population supported, was too much.

Around 2,000 students came out to peacefully demonstrate their dissatisfaction. They hoped they could duplicate the pressure exerted in 2004 by turning the Maidan into a revolutionary winter festival of music and free expression.

Unfortunately, Yanukovych would broach no repeat of 2004. Within nine days of the first protests, when it looked as if they they could attract tens of thousands to join them, Yanukovych sicced his Interior Ministry riot squad, the Berkut, against the protests. They attacked in the early hours of Saturday morning, Nov. 30. It was to set off a progressive escalation of violence that has led us to where we are today.