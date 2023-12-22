Latest
Russia
Dec. 22, 2023
The West dallies about funding Ukraine’s war effort, but can do so by confiscating all the Russian financial assets it has frozen.
Putin
Oct. 6, 2023
Putin’s comments on the economy weren’t the only questionable things he said on Thursday. He also suggested the death of Yevgeny Prigozhin was caused by cocaine and grenades.
Ukraine
Aug. 29, 2023
After weeks of dropping in value, only to have its worth saved by the Russian Central Bank drastic increase in interest rates, the Russian ruble still remains in dangerous territory.
Putin
Aug. 25, 2023
Now Russia’s biggest vulnerability is financial.
Russia
Aug. 16, 2023
While the Kremlin hopes the new cryptocurrency will revive Russia’s flagging economy and help evade sanctions, experts are warning it will be “the ultimate social control tool.”
Russia
Aug. 15, 2023
The bad news keeps coming for Russians – not only is the money in their pockets worth less and less, they now have to contend with a 12 percent interest rate.
Russia
Aug. 15, 2023
A weaker ruble is now just a reflection of the underlying problem, which is that the oil price cap and sanctions are working. And the cause, of course, is the war.
Russia
Aug. 14, 2023
Without showing signs of slowing, the Russian ruble, one of the three weakest currencies in the world, has continued to depreciate over the past week.
Russia
Aug. 9, 2023
As their country continues to wage war against Ukraine, some Russians are upset that desserts are becoming more expensive.
Russia
Aug. 3, 2023
Strikes on Moscow, public jitters and decreasing liquidity leave economists with concerns that the Ruble may eventually enter into "free fall."
Wagner
Jul. 13, 2023
An investigation reveals that nine contracts, with a combined worth exceeding one billion rubles, were awarded to Prigozhin-associated companies after his June 24 mutiny.