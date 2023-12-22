Latest

Russia
Dec. 22, 2023
OPINION: Mug Moscow Now
The West dallies about funding Ukraine’s war effort, but can do so by confiscating all the Russian financial assets it has frozen.
By Diane Francis
Putin Claims Economy is ‘Stable,’ Ruble Tanks the Next Day
Putin
Oct. 6, 2023
Putin Claims Economy is ‘Stable,’ Ruble Tanks the Next Day
Putin’s comments on the economy weren’t the only questionable things he said on Thursday. He also suggested the death of Yevgeny Prigozhin was caused by cocaine and grenades.
By Kyiv Post
The Russian Ruble Is Teetering
Ukraine
Aug. 29, 2023
The Russian Ruble Is Teetering
After weeks of dropping in value, only to have its worth saved by the Russian Central Bank drastic increase in interest rates, the Russian ruble still remains in dangerous territory.
By Jason Jay Smart
Ruble, Rubble, Death Spiral
Putin
Aug. 25, 2023
OPINION: Ruble, Rubble, Death Spiral
Now Russia’s biggest vulnerability is financial.
By Diane Francis
EXPLAINED: The Dark Side of Russia’s New Digital Ruble
Russia
Aug. 16, 2023
EXPLAINED: The Dark Side of Russia’s New Digital Ruble
While the Kremlin hopes the new cryptocurrency will revive Russia’s flagging economy and help evade sanctions, experts are warning it will be “the ultimate social control tool.”
By Kyiv Post
EXPLAINED: What Russia’s Massive Interest Rate Hike Actually Means
Russia
Aug. 15, 2023
EXPLAINED: What Russia’s Massive Interest Rate Hike Actually Means
The bad news keeps coming for Russians – not only is the money in their pockets worth less and less, they now have to contend with a 12 percent interest rate.
By Kyiv Post
From Ruble to Rubble
Russia
Aug. 15, 2023
OPINION: From Ruble to Rubble
A weaker ruble is now just a reflection of the underlying problem, which is that the oil price cap and sanctions are working. And the cause, of course, is the war.
By Timothy Ash
Russian Ruble Continues to Depreciate, Reaches Landmark Low Against Dollar
Russia
Aug. 14, 2023
Russian Ruble Continues to Depreciate, Reaches Landmark Low Against Dollar
Without showing signs of slowing, the Russian ruble, one of the three weakest currencies in the world, has continued to depreciate over the past week.
By Jason Jay Smart
'Unsettled' Moscow Residents Tighten Belts as Ruble Tanks
Russia
Aug. 9, 2023
'Unsettled' Moscow Residents Tighten Belts as Ruble Tanks
As their country continues to wage war against Ukraine, some Russians are upset that desserts are becoming more expensive.
By AFP
EXPLAINED: Russian Ruble Jitters and a Potential ‘Free Fall’
Russia
Aug. 3, 2023
EXPLAINED: Russian Ruble Jitters and a Potential ‘Free Fall’
Strikes on Moscow, public jitters and decreasing liquidity leave economists with concerns that the Ruble may eventually enter into "free fall."
By Chris York, Jason Jay Smart
Prigozhin Companies Continue to Secure Lucrative Government Catering Contracts
Wagner
Jul. 13, 2023
Prigozhin Companies Continue to Secure Lucrative Government Catering Contracts
An investigation reveals that nine contracts, with a combined worth exceeding one billion rubles, were awarded to Prigozhin-associated companies after his June 24 mutiny.
By Alisa Orlova