European Union ambassadors have agreed a 15th package of sanctions on Russia over its war against Ukraine, targeting its shadow tanker fleet and Chinese firms making drones for Moscow, diplomats said.

The Hungarian presidency said on X that the sanctions would target vessels from third countries supporting Russia's war in Ukraine and add more individuals and entities to the sanctions list.

The sanctions will not be adopted until after foreign ministers approve the package on Monday.

Diplomats told Reuters that the package also includes an extension of six months for the Czech Republic to import Russian oil-based products coming mainly through Slovakia.

"I welcome the adoption of our 15th package of sanctions, targeting in particular Russia's shadow fleet", European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said on X.

The sanctions package is likely to be formally adopted at a meeting of EU foreign ministers on Monday and will target close to 30 entities, over 50 individuals and 45 tankers.

There are currently 2,200 individuals and entities on the sanctions list, which bans travel and freezes their assets within the 27-member bloc.

