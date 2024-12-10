In Damascus, the Israeli strikes targeted the headquarters of the Electronic Warfare Directorate and ammunition depots, with loud explosions reported by AFP journalists in the area.

In Latakia, the attack focused on an air defense facility protecting the port and military warehouses.

The air attacks reportedly hit key military facilities, including air bases, fighter jets, missile systems, production sites, and depots. Significant damage was reported in multiple regions, including the provinces of Hama, Homs, and Latakia, where Russian military bases are located.

The Israeli Air Force has carried out one of its largest strike operations, targeting more than 250 military installations across Syria , according to Army Radio Galey IDF.

🚨 A series of about a dozen IOF airstrikes bombed several parts of Latakia, Syria, including the Bayda Naval port moments ago, seemingly targeting warships there. New airstrikes are targeting Damascus now. pic.twitter.com/3u9HT6YbQN

Two sources within the Syrian security forces told The Times of Israel that at least three large military air bases, housing dozens of aircraft and helicopters, were bombed. These bases were located in Homs province in northeastern Syria and southwest of Damascus.

Israel's Alleged Ground Operation

On Monday, Dec. 10, Kyiv Post sources in the intelligence community said that Israel has deployed troops along its border with Syria and is preparing a ground operation.

According to sources, Israel’s current objective is to pressure the opposition, which has taken control of Syria, into signing a peace agreement that includes mutual non-aggression commitments.

Following news of the fall of Assad’s regime, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu announced the country’s withdrawal from the 1974 disengagement agreement with Syria. He said that the overthrow of Assad is a historic event, and that Israel will not allow “any hostile force to establish itself on our border.”

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) have been ordered to deploy forces in the buffer zone on the Golan Heights and other border regions. Preparations are underway for a military operation in Syria, exclusively adds a Kyiv Post source within intelligence circles.

The air and missile strikes on clusters of Syrian military equipment, airfields, and air defense systems are possibly the first stage of that operation.

A widely circulated statement from Israeli military leadership said that “the IDF is not intervening in internal events in Syria. The IDF will continue to operate as long as necessary to maintain the buffer zone and protect Israel and its civilian population.”

A Kyiv Post source said that, at present, rebel leader Abu Muhammad al-Julani has not engaged in direct contact with Israeli authorities.