In the early hours of Wednesday, Dec.11, multiple explosions shook the city of Taganrog in Russia’s Rostov region, regional governor Yuri Slyusar reported, describing the attack as a "missile strike."

The attack, reported around 4:20 a.m., triggered air defense systems and caused at least ten explosions, local residents told the Shot Telegram channel.

Eyewitnesses suggested the target might have been a military airfield, according to CHEKA-OGPU Telegram channel.

The strike damaged an industrial enterprise and burned 14 vehicles, Slyusar confirmed. Despite the extensive damage, no injuries were reported.

Local authorities, led by Taganrog mayor Svetlana Kambulova, have cordoned off the area within a one-kilometer radius for safety inspections. A boiler room on Tsiolkovsky Street was also hit, leaving 27 apartment buildings without heat. Repairs are expected to restore heating by noon.

In a separate incident on the same night, reportedly Ukrainian drones attacked Russia's Bryansk region, Governor Alexander Bogomaz reported.

Residents described hearing about ten explosions, with one reportedly causing a fire at an industrial facility. The Astra Telegram channel claimed the Druzhba oil pipeline filling station in the village of Sven, 20 kilometers from Bryansk, was among the sites hit. Emergency crews extinguished the blaze.

The Russian Defense Ministry stated that air defenses intercepted and destroyed 14 Ukrainian drones in Bryansk but did not address the Taganrog attack.