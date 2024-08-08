Ukraine won their third gold of the Paris Games on Wednesday when Oleksandr Khyzhniak blitzed to victory in the men's 80kg boxing final at Roland Garros for the second Olympic medal of his career.

Khyzhniak claimed a split points decision victory over Kazakhstan's Nurbek Oralbay to go one better than the silver he claimed at the Tokyo Olympics three years ago.

On that occasion Khyzhniak was knocked out in the final by Brazil's Hebert Conceicao. He has not been beaten since.

The 29-year-old won four bouts to clinch gold in the French capital, including a points victory over Cuba's two-time gold medallist Arlen Lopez in the semi-finals.

"I'm ecstatic. Since I was a boy I've dreamed of being on this step of the podium" said Khyzhniak.

"But I've done it. It's a gold medal for Ukraine."

The all-action Ukrainian raced after his Kazakh opponent from the opening bell.

Inevitably he could not keep up that pace, but he was the aggressor and busier of the fighters for most of an entertaining contest.

Oralbay was more methodical, twice connecting with the Ukrainian's face in the second round to draw gasps from the crowd and leave the fight in the balance going into the third and final round.

When the verdict deservedly went his way, the Ukrainian collapsed to his knees in the ring.

War-torn Ukraine have also won gold in Paris through Yaroslava Mahuchikh in high jump and in the women's sabre team competition in fencing.

Mahuchikh dedicated her Olympic high jump gold medal on Sunday to the nearly 500 athletes and coaches who have been killed since Russia invaded her country in 2022.

Khyzhniak is from Poltava in central Ukraine and was born into a boxing family, with his father also a boxer in what was then the Soviet Union.

In the final of the men's 63.5kg division at Roland Garros, better known as the home of Grand Slam tennis, there was disappointment for the home fans.

Despite their best efforts to roar France's Sofiane Oumiha to gold, he lost on split points to Cuba's more accomplished Erislandy Alvarez.

Cuba are traditionally one of the superpowers of Olympic men's boxing but this was their first and will be their only gold in the sport in Paris.

"It is incredible to be part of Cuba's boxing history, we have such a great record," said Alvarez, 24.

"I dedicate this gold medal to my grandmother, who sadly passed away, and I dedicate it to my country and to my old teacher who told me that I could achieve great things.

"With this gold medal I have."