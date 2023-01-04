Latest

What Taiwan's Election Means for Ukraine and the World
Taiwan
Jan. 14, 14:44
Taiwan’s heroic election result shares parallels with Ukraine’s fight against the bully next door – a reminder that Western media should pay more attention to what matters for threatened countries.
By Tomasz Nadrowski
China Says 'Reunification' with Taiwan Remains 'Inevitable' After Vote
China
Jan. 14, 08:00
Beijing vexed by Taiwan's election result, and reiterates threat to invade.
By AFP
What’s at Stake for Europe as Taiwan Goes to the Polls?
Europe
Jan. 13, 12:48
Taiwan election highlights challenges for EU’s incoherent policy towards this region.
By Euractiv
Ex-NATO chief urges democracies to unite during Taiwan visit
NATO
Jan. 4, 2023
Former NATO Chief Calls for Unity to Confront Autocracies
By AFP
Taiwanese Man Dies Fighting in Ukraine War
War in Ukraine
Nov. 6, 2022
Taiwanese Man Dies Fighting in Ukraine War
A Taiwanese man who volunteered to fight in Ukraine has died on the battlefield, Taipei’s foreign ministry said, believed to be the first person from the island killed in the conflict. The ministry sa
By AFP