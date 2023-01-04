Latest
Taiwan
Jan. 14, 14:44
Taiwan’s heroic election result shares parallels with Ukraine’s fight against the bully next door – a reminder that Western media should pay more attention to what matters for threatened countries.
China
Jan. 14, 08:00
Beijing vexed by Taiwan's election result, and reiterates threat to invade.
Europe
Jan. 13, 12:48
Taiwan election highlights challenges for EU’s incoherent policy towards this region.
NATO
Jan. 4, 2023
Former NATO Chief Calls for Unity to Confront Autocracies
War in Ukraine
Nov. 6, 2022
A Taiwanese man who volunteered to fight in Ukraine has died on the battlefield, Taipei’s foreign ministry said, believed to be the first person from the island killed in the conflict. The ministry sa