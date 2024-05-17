As Russian President Vladimir Putin made friendly advances to his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping at the start of his two-day state visit to Beijing on Thursday, the Russian autocrat described the progress of his invasion of Ukraine, saying, it’s “underway in all directions and is going quite well.”

Putin promised to give Xi a battlefield update in private.

On Thursday, the Chinese and Russian delegations conducted around 45 minutes of talks, a conference that Putin told the press had been “warm and comradely.”

Putin insisted that both countries were working for a “multipolar world,” rather than one dominated by NATO, and said that many of the two countries’ approaches to international public policy were similar.

While Moscow has squared off with Ukraine’s Western allies over its more than two-year invasion, so has China, verbally, on the continuing dispute over the sovereignty of Taiwan.

Part of Washington’s recent $95.3 billion international aid package included not only about $61 billion for Ukraine against the Russian full-scale invasion but also about $8 billion for its Indo-Pacific interests, translating to deterrence against any forthcoming aggression against Taiwan by China, which considers the island nation part of its territory.

Specifically, as part of the bill that ultimately passed both chambers of Congress and the White House to become law, the US House Representatives attached a provision that allowed the Department of Defense not only to provide Taipei with weapons but also to provide it with billions more dollars in the future for the purchase of advanced military technology.