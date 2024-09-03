Taiwan President Lai Ching-te questioned Beijing’s rhetoric on Taiwan and suggested Beijing reclaim lands ceded to Russia if it wanted to take over Taiwan for the sake of territorial integrity.

Speaking to Taiwanese media on Sunday evening, Lai cited the 1858 Treaty of Aigun that saw the Qing dynasty ceding territories in the Far East to the Russian Empire, one of several signed with foreign powers in the 19th century that Chinese authorities, through various regimes, have considered “unequal.”

“China’s intention to attack and annex Taiwan is not because of what any one person or political party in Taiwan says or does. It is not for the sake of territorial integrity that China wants to annex Taiwan,” Lai said, as reported by Reuters.

“If it is for the sake of territorial integrity, why doesn’t it take back the lands occupied by Russia that were signed over in the Treaty of Aigun? Russia is now at its weakest right?” he added.

Lai also posited that Beijing’s goal to reclaim Taiwan was not based on territorial claims and questioned its true intention.

“The Treaty of Aigun signed during the Qing – you can ask Russia (for the land back) but you don’t. So it’s obvious they don't want to invade Taiwan for territorial reasons.”

“It wants to achieve hegemony in the international area, in the Western Pacific – that is its real aim,” he added.

Reuters said Beijing’s Taiwan Affairs Office did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Both Taipei and Beijing have laid claims to each other’s sovereignty in their constitutions since 1949, when the communist regime defeated the Republic of China and saw the latter flee to Taiwan.

While Beijing has ramped up its rhetoric on reclaiming Taiwan in recent years, Lai said “neither belongs to each other” in his inaugural speech in May, whose stance Beijing has interpreted as being “separatist.”

In June, Chinese Defense Minister Dong Jun vowed to act “resolutely and forcefully” to prevent what he called “Taiwan independence.”

Chinese President Xi Jinping reportedly told US President Joe Biden in December 2023 that Beijing would reunify Taiwan by force if necessary.